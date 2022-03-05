State of Mexico returns to green light

EFE Latam Videos

Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide attack that killed 56 in Pakistan

Cairo, March 4 (EFE) .- The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group today claimed responsibility for the suicide attack against a mosque belonging to the Shiite Muslim minority in the city of Peshawar, in northwestern Pakistan, which has left at least 56 dead. and almost 200 wounded, according to the country’s authorities. In a statement posted online by the jihadist-affiliated Amaq news agency, IS said “at least 250 people were killed and wounded in a major suicide bombing that hit a Shiite temple in western Pakistan.” According to the note, a radical member identified as Yulaybib al Kablib today stormed a Shiite mosque in Peshawar after shooting two members of the Pakistani police who were guarding the temple, killing one and wounding another. When he entered the mosque, “he detonated an explosive belt, killing at least 50 Shiites and wounding more than 200 with injuries of varying severity.” The Islamic State has carried out similar attacks in the past in Pakistan against Shiites, whom it considers apostates, in accordance with its maximalist and rigorous vision of Sunni Islam. In July 2018, an IS-claimed attack on a rally in western Baluchistan province left 128 dead and 122 injured, while a second attack on the same day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province left 4 dead and 19 injured. Today’s attack is also one of the largest carried out against the Shiite community in Pakistan, the target of attacks that since 2001 have left more than 2,500 dead, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal. One of the worst came in 2019, when at least 20 people were killed, almost half of them from the Shiite Hazara minority, and 40 were injured when a bomb hidden in a sack of potatoes exploded in a market in the south-west. from the country. (c) EFE Agency