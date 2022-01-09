State of Play for PS5 very soon, for various well-known leakers: that’s when – Nerd4.life

Well-known leaker AccountNGT said via Twitter that a new State of Play dedicated to PS5 is coming. The leaker said he knows a lot of information about the PlayStation event and is ready to share it. Tom Henderson also corroborated these rumors, stating that everything will happen in February 2022.

AccountNGT shared this information recently Q&A conducted on Twitter with his followers. When asked “Any news on a PlayStation event earlier this year?”, NGT replied, “It’s on its way, I will have a lot of information to share when it is announced.”

NGT previously shared the name and images of Quantic Dreams’ new game, Star Wars Eclipse. For this reason, it is a credible source, at least for the moment. NGT also stated that “Tom Henderson he personally confirmed to me that the PS5 event will take place soon. ”Henderson, in case you don’t know him, is a well-known gaming industry insider, especially when it comes to leaks related to Call of Duty and Battlefield.

Following this, Henderson himself also posted a tweet, which you can see below, in which he stated: “The current rumor positions Sony’s next event in February, based on this month’s media events and past dates. PlayStation events. It will probably be a State of Play, but it has the potential to be pretty big in my opinion. ”

As always, while it is true that these are credible sources, we remember that we are talking about rumor and not official information. What they reported could be incorrect or, quite simply, Sony could decide to move the State of Play for internal problems or needs of partners.

That said, it’s been around three months since the previous event, so it’s credible that Sony won’t be silent for much longer, especially with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok coming this year.