State of Play Recap: Valkyrie Elysium, The DioField Chronicle, New Capcom IP & More

Sony has issued a State of Play focused on games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 from japanese development studies where there have been announcements of unexpected titles of different genres, but where some of the most anticipated have also been missing. At the conclusion of the event they have assured that “soon” there will be another State of Play. Below we summarize everything they have presented.

Valkyrie Elysium: Square’s forgotten saga returns

The Serie Valkyrie Profile It is not one of the best known of Square Enix, but after several decades without a game on consoles, it returns. Valykrie Elysium be an action RPG for PC, PS5 and PS4 developed by Soleil that arrive in 2022. A fight starts hack and slash to integrate the usual combat mechanics of the saga.

exoprimal: Robots and dinosaurs in co-op from Capcom

the company of resident Evil and Devil May Cry has announced exoprimalan action game cooperative with competitive touches in third person you get in 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One. Players will need to don their Exo Armor to deal with the massive numbers of dinosaurs arriving on Earth.

The DioField Chronicle: Square brings more tactical combat

Behind the Triangle Strategy released last week for Switch, the company behind final-fantasy has announced The DioField CHroniclea tactical RPG that will have as a sign of identity a system of real-time tactical combat totaly new. Arrive in 2022 to PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One.

returnal claims us again on March 22

returnalthe award-winning roguelike of Housemarque for PS5, will receive its update 3.0, Ascensionthe March 22 and with it several novelties: mode cooperative for two players, the Tower of Sisyphus (phases of increasing difficulty, each with 20 floors, with new story and boss), and weapons and unpublished objects.

forspoken is seen after the delay

Luminous Productions’ open world action RPG has announced its delay until October 11th this week, but Square wanted to calm those who are waiting for the adventure to PS5 and PC with a new trailer where they mix cinematographic scenes and gameplay.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R returns

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battlethe fighting game developed by CyberConnect2 for PS3, returns remastered in early fall 2022 for PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One under the name of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. Not only have the graphics been improved and new music tracks have been added, but adjusted the gameplay with new mechanics and there will be more than 50 characters of all the story arcs.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Announced

Konami has announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collectiona compilation of 13 games of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles released for arcade, NES, Super NES, Mega Drive and Game Boy with various improvements: multiplayer local and online for some games, rewind, anytime save, Japan exclusive games, button mapping, HD textures, development art and sketches, and historical media content. be available in 2022 for PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One in physical and digital format.

Ghostwire: Tokyo shows his launch trailer

In a State of Play dedicated to Japanese studio games, it could not be missing Ghostwire: Tokyo. First, because Tango Gameworks’ first-person action adventure (The Evil Within) is set in Japan’s most cosmopolitan city, albeit with a spooky twist. And secondly, because it is just around the corner: the March 25 on PS5 and PC.

Trek to Yomithe black and white samuri adventure, is shown again

Devolver Digital has shown in the State of Play the trailer of the history of Trek to Yomithe action adventuren in lateral development and with a black and white aesthetic developed by Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Dog. Arrive in Spring 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One.

Gundam Evolution: a shooter at full speed

Bandai Namco has announced an online game of first person shooter with the piloted robots of the universe Gundam. Gundam Evolution be totally free when you arrive in 2022 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One. Its 6 versus 6 player battles can be tested soon with a beta that you can sign up for on the official website.

the demo of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is already available

Those who look forward to the release on March 18, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Originthe action RPG developed by Team Ninja (Nioh) whose plot will function as a prequel to the first final-fantasyyou can now download the demo for free on consoles: PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One.