State of Switch reflects current Joy-Con Drift percentage, console life cycle, and more

Some time ago we informed you about State of Switch, an unofficial survey organized by Switch Weekly where thousands of people are asked about different current topics related to the hybrid console. Today we get interesting information about it.

This is the latest report from the survey, which throws curious percentages on different aspects of Nintendo Switch. These are the ones that have been shared on this occasion:

88.9% of respondents have standard Nintendo Switch Online

55% of them have a family membership

32.1% own the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Only a third of respondents who do not own this Expansion Pack are considering getting it following the announcement of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. This is because the package “is too expensive and doesn’t offer enough value.”

68% of respondents claim to have experienced Joy-Con Drift

A quarter of them have bought Joy-Con replacements “more than once”

53% of users have acquired digital games, a fairly low figure considering the number of digital-only games released on the console. This highlights the general interest in physical games.

22% of respondents have a Nintendo Switch OLED

Most of those surveyed expect the Nintendo Switch to be around for another four years, until 2026.

