State-of-the-art devices for cases of sexual violence at the Institute of Legal Medicine

The Institute of Legal Medicine has incorporated a new team that will improve forensic medical examinations in cases of sexual violence and reduce the psychological impact of the victims. It is a device that includes a smartphone with special features and specific software that uses a series of lights and spectra to sweep and highlight certain lesions and biological signs. “By tracking the body surface without invading the victim, we already know where we have to direct the sampling and that reduces the inconvenience caused to him and allows fine-tuning the collection of the same samples since it will not be done randomly,” he explained. Wednesday the director of the IML, Jorge González, during the presentation of this innovative equipment, the first in all of Spain.

State-of-the-art technology compared to current gynecological-forensic examination techniques that, through a visual inspection and using dyes and stains on the victim, allow an adequate visualization of possible injuries, but generate discomfort and discomfort for women.

The Minister of Social Services and Public Governance, Pablo Rubio recalled that the fight against domestic violence and the protection of women victims is one of the priorities of the regional government. In this sense, he pointed out that “the change works because throughout this legislature we are implementing important and innovative measures to reinforce the protection of women victims of sexist violence through new technologies.

For his part, Jorge Medel, general director of Justice and the Interior, explained that the Government of La Rioja is acting on all fronts to deal with the phenomenon of sexual freedom. In the regulatory field “we have the draft law on gender violence” and in prevention “we are campaigning on chemical submission, training of professionals, accompanying nightlife and giving the Riojan justice the best means.”