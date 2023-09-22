state-of-the-art health law

The delegates approved several regulations through which they aim to strengthen the health system and where the direct beneficiaries will be missionaries. Headache Clinic, Mental health during pregnancy and postpartum period, atopic dermatitis and Moebius syndrome care were among the main topics.

By Diana Bravano

representatives of missionaries During this Thursday’s session, several health-related topics were discussed, with the aim of strengthening this system through laws of which missionaries will be the direct beneficiaries.

One of the regulations approved was one that creates Headache Clinic at Health Park. The author of this initiative was President House of Representatives, Carlos Rovira,

Headache is understood as “a disorder of the nervous system, primary or secondary, characterized by painful and disabling, recurrent headaches”. They manifest as headaches or migraines, tension headaches, cluster headaches and headaches caused by excessive use of painkillers called rebound headaches.

in this regard, Deputy Yamila Ruiz argued that “Currently we find ourselves struggling with a serious problem due to the high frequency of headaches. Due to which people who suffer from them mistakenly perceive the disease as a simple headache or something normal, when in reality it may be the result of high blood pressure or diabetes.”

He further said that “this requiresFor the sake of illness, A diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Having headaches can affect your quality of life The person who suffers from it, either because of the intensity of their distress or because many times people who suffer from it self-medicate, unaware that it can worsen their symptoms.”

The regulations aim to provide care and a multidisciplinary approach Achieving a complex approach and increasing the quality of care around this condition; Facilitating access to new procedures of proven effectiveness and promoting awareness campaigns about the importance of receiving timely and appropriate treatment for these types of diseases; among other points.

Laws to protect mental health during pregnancy and postpartum period

Another law that was approved is Creates a regulatory framework for mental health care during pregnancy and the postpartum period, It is an initiative whose authors were deputies Rita Núñez and Martín Cesino and seeks to promote Mental health care of this group of people through multidisciplinary intervention through communication, empathy and introduction of principles And tools that allow detecting symptoms of depression, anxiety disorders and other mental health disorders, guaranteeing healthy relational processes between mother, father, child and the family group.

,This law seeks to protect mental health during these stagesNot only to improve the quality of life of those who experience them but also Strengthen the center of the family and with it also strengthen the mission of society as a whole“, Representative Rita Nunez commented during the session.

Deputy Rita Nunez. © Lautaro Barrientos

He further said that “Motherhood and parenthood, though filled with joy, are also filled with mixed emotions and challenges.And many times anxieties can turn into serious mental health problems if they are not addressed adequately.

Among the objectives of the regulations are Provide information and awareness about mental health the condition of the pregnant person during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum period and the emotional, hormonal and physical impact these stages have on the pregnant or postpartum person; Provide the community with tools to facilitate the identification of mental disorders during pregnancy and the postpartum period and provide appropriate support.

Deputy Martin Cesino is one of the authors of the law. ©Lautaro Barrientos.

Atopic dermatitis care

Another law was approved in House of Representatives of Missionaries is one that aims to provide a specialized and interdisciplinary approach to addressing To promote early detection, diagnosis and treatment of atopic dermatitis.,

It is a proposal by representatives of the Frente Renovador de la Concordia, Martín Cecino, Karen Feige, Hugo Passalacqua and Yamila Ruiz.

MP Karen Feige Explained to your colleagues some of the characteristics of atopic dermatitis. “for now, There is no cure for atopic dermatitis, but there are several treatments available, they vary and depend on the age, severity, and duration of these injuries. The aim of all these treatments is to provide relief from that itching and burning sensation,” he stressed.

Representative Karen Feige. ©Lautaro Barrientos.

They said that “In most cases the disease occurs during the first five years of life. And given its early appearance, children’s activity has decreased. “60% of children recover from the disease, but there is another percentage who worsen into adulthood.”

He also said thatAtopic dermatitis produces a major emotional impact as body image is affected, thus creating self-esteem problems. “All of this interferes with different aspects of daily life, whether it’s the hours you sleep or the clothes you wear.”

such that The regulations aim to provide multidisciplinary medical care, access to studies, diagnostics, therapeutics and medicinal practice. To approach and control atopic dermatitis and related pathologies; reducing morbidity and clinical manifestations, controlling inflammation, preserving functional capacity, and inducing prolonged remission or minimal disease activity; Promote the prevention and treatment of triggering or aggravating risk factors and associated pathologies; Providing care through the use of new information and communication technologies (ICT), enabling remote patient assistance and monitoring.

Furthermore, it was Established September 14 of each year as provincial Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Day, Within the framework of the commemoration of said day, the Ministry of Public Health should promote awareness campaigns aimed at clarifying the disease and the impact it has on the daily life of those who suffer from it; The focus is on promoting care for people suspected of having the disease, particularly with the aim of achieving early diagnosis.

Moebius syndrome diagnosis

MLAs approved legislation that declares the research, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with Moebius syndrome of provincial interest.,

deputy soledad balan He mentioned in the session that “It is important that your research evolves, “And we can say with great pride that we are able to do that in this province because Missionary Health is at the forefront.”

The enforcement authority should establish guidelines to address the pathology; Guaranteeing infrastructure for prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, monitoring and rehabilitation; Train health professionals and promote research, dissemination and dissemination of the syndrome; Run publicity and awareness campaigns in the community.

In addition, enforcement authorities and provincial social work should provide coverage to patients affected by Moebius syndrome to achieve better social and labor integration.

Cover photo: Lautaro Barrientos

