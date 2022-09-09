State-of-the-art technology and an advanced curriculum for the new Medicine degree

The University of Almería today marks a milestone in its short history of almost three decades with the start of classes for the first class of Medicine with sixty students and twenty professors. The Faculty of Health Sciences will host the reception and welcome at eleven in the morning and on Monday they will get into the matter at nine in the morning with the first medical biochemistry class in classroom 8. The new degree was included in the map of UAL qualifications delimited by the Board since 2010 and had already become a perpetual vindication of Almeria society, but it was not possible until this year with the definitive commitment of the government team of Carmelo Rodríguez based on the planning and sacrifice of the coordinating group that at the beginning of May received the positive report from the Directorate of Evaluation and Accreditation (DEVA) for its implantation in Almería.

The University offers nursing studies since its foundation in the nineties, in 2005 the title of Physiotherapy was added and in 2022 Medicine opens, sharing the modern facilities that were built in 2010 to house Health Sciences. Its dean, Gabriel Aguilera, acknowledges that in “record time” the Faculty has been adapted to teach this new degree And not in any way. Medicine will have state-of-the-art technology and means, among the best available in our country, among which an instrument that has required an investment of almost 100,000 euros stands out: the anatomy table. There are only six in Spain and it is a virtual anatomical dissection table for the comprehensive training of students when working with this software developed in Silicon Valley to study and interact with the human body with a high degree of precision when visualizing by layers, skin, tissues, bones and organs.









A 3D didactic device in natural size and with data extracted from corpses with which students will work in the first two years of training: examining the functioning of the heart while performing an electrocardiogram, confronting the evolution of the nervous system in different situations or verifying the functioning of the brain in full CT are possibilities of a tactile device with four 360-degree exploration models, two men and two women, which in the future will allow simulating clinical cases and pathologies. It is not, far from it, the only avant-garde resource that has been installed in the UAL. The histology laboratory in room 10 has 13 microscopes connected to an interactive touch screen which will soon receive images of pathologies in real patients that will be provided by the professionals of the anatomy service of the Torrecárdenas university hospital.

The previous work in the osteoteca with the Anatomage Table will give way to the analysis with corpses in the adjacent room equipped with examination tables in which the students will work with six corpses that will arrive from October from the University of Alicante. And in the physiology laboratory, the UAL has put at your disposal all the necessary means to carry out spirometry, blood pressure and electrocardiography tests, as well as cardiopulmonary resuscitation with state-of-the-art mannequins and Bluetooth that react according to the clinical situation determined by the professor. . Health Sciences already had home and hospital care advanced simulation room and for the new grade, the operating room, Critical Care and pediatrics have been incorporated in which teachers will be able to see and evaluate how the intervention of students is through cameras and adjoining rooms, but in a more advanced phase of their training.

The new Medicine degree at UAL has the highest cut-off mark for the degree in Andalusia with 13.4 and received 1,139 first-preference applications

Another of the tools that has required a significant investment effort on the part of the UAL’s Nicolás Salmerón Library is the incorporation of the largest bibliographic catalog with the contracting of four top-tier medical platforms that will be open and free for students and faculty to have access to medical atlases, formularies, e-books and all kinds of materials. This was argued yesterday during the visit to the new facilities by Gracia Castro de Luna, coordinator of the new degree. An investment of more than one million euros for a training of 360 credits in six years, exceeding 150,000 euros in this first year in the Faculty of Health Sciences. The four laboratories for theoretical-practical learning of the new medicine students will give way from the third year to training in the field in health centers and the university hospitals of Torrecárdenas and Poniente and La Inmaculada.

The advanced study plan is another of the determining aspects when choosing Medicine in Almería. The delegate for the implementation of the degree and professional with an outstanding career in health management, Tesifón Parrón, has detailed that the new degree that begins today will address, from a pedagogical point of view, anatomy, physiology and histology from a unitary perspective, an advanced approach being worked on at Harvard University. “The morphology, structure and function of the organs will be able to be seen in the same subject”, as explained by Castro de Luna, who has valued the involvement of the coordinating team and teachers in the academic development of this avant-garde approach.

In addition, as recognized by the coordinators of the new grade, the study plan will have a clear orientation to the preparation of the MIR from the second year with the advantage of working with a group of 60 students, which facilitates personalized training and greater availability of simulation classrooms and laboratories in which they will face hypothetical situations and clinical cases both in the hospital and in home care, the operating room or ICU. Gabriel Aguilera, Dean of Health Sciences, has valued the possibility of expanding the initial quota with which they start up to 10% more, although it will depend on the availability of the centers and hospitals in which they will carry out the clinical practices. In fact, 1,139 applications for first preference have been received in Almeríaa reflection of the need and potential of this degree in the province.

The first students who start classes this morning have had to overcome the highest cut-off mark in Andalusia for this degree with 13.44. The majority of the students of the first class, as Gabriel Aguilera has acknowledged, are from the province. The previous year there were 300 students from Almería who asked to study the Degree in Medicine as the first option, of which 107 obtained it in Andalusia and the rest had to move to another community. During yesterday’s visit to the facilities that will be made available to future doctors, the vice-rector for Postgraduate, Employability and Relations with Companies and Institutions, Juan García, wanted to highlight the commitment and leadership of the rector, Carmelo Rodríguez, for the launch of the Medicine degree, in addition to the great effort that has been made to have “leading media” at the forefront of studies. “The students are going to come very motivated and great successes are going to be achieved for a highly tailored and personalized training,” added Juan García.

At the moment, it is not necessary to have its own Faculty, although future planning goes through the construction of what had been projected in the 17,000 square meters that the City Council of Almería ceded together with the Maternal and Child Hospital and that it will have an estimated investment of around five million euros. But the first medical courses, and possibly a promotion, will be formed in the main building of Health Sciences with two floors in which 20 large-capacity classrooms are distributed, flexible for different types of teaching, and widely equipped laboratories for teaching Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry and Histology, among other subjects of the new degree.

Of teaching team for this first year made up of 22 teachers, More than half are associates who work as health professionals in various specialties and who have contributed with their “vocation” to the implementation of the new degree at the University. The intention of the UAL now is to move towards a new figure of clinical associates to value their contribution to the learning of future doctors in the province. Medicine starts today, a new milestone in the history of the University of Almería.