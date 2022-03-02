State of the Union LIVE Republicans accuse Biden of giving America back in the early 1980s | Capitol | coronavirus | USA | USA | WORLD

Republicans on Tuesday accused the president of United States, Joe Biden,, of having returned to the country in the late 1970s or early 1980s, in his response to the president’s State of the Union address.

SIGHT: Biden vows to rein in Russian aggression and fight inflation

The governor of Iowa, Republican Kim Reynolds, offered her reply to the president’s speech from Des Moines, the capital of her state, where she drew a bleak picture of the country under Biden’s mandate.

He indicated that, under the Administration of the Democratic president, the United States has returned to the late 1970s or early 1980s, “when runaway inflation hit families, violent crime swept through our cities and the Soviet Army was trying to redraw the world map.

The governor stressed that “the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan”, which culminated at the end of last August, “involved more than the cost of American lives, betrayed allies and encouraged enemies”, without mentioning that it was Biden’s predecessor , Republican Donald Trump, who agreed to this withdrawal with the Taliban.

Reynolds recalled that Russia has launched a military invasion of Ukraine, “an attack on democracy, freedom and the rule of law.”

In his opinion, “the president’s focus on international politics has been too little, too late” and considered that the US cannot project strength abroad if it is weak at home.

Reynolds lashed out at Biden for the high inflation plaguing the country, noting that the president believes it is “an upper-class problem,” when in fact “it is a problem for the whole world.”

The governor complained that Biden and Democrats in Congress have spent the last year “ignoring the problems facing Americans or making them worse.”

“They were warned that spending trillions (of dollars) would lead to rising inflation,” Reynolds lamented, referring to the stimulus plan approved last March and the infrastructure plan approved by Congress in November.

The Republicans also criticized the president for his management of the pandemic and for this they used populism and mixed COVID-19 with immigration.

“The Biden Administration requires vaccinations from Americans who want to go to work or protect this country, but not from migrants who cross the border illegally,” Reynolds said, adding that the Justice Department “treats parents like domestic terrorists.” ”, which it does not do with thieves.

At this point, he expressed his support for parents who have been against restrictions in schools and the use of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask in classrooms.

“What has happened and continues to happen to our children in the last two years is inadmissible. Learning loss, isolation, anxiety, depression…” she listed.

He stressed that Republicans believe “parents matter.” “It was true before the pandemic and it has never been more important to say it out loud, parents matter,” Reynolds said, using the same play on words as the “Black Liver Matter” movement.

According to the criteria of Know more

________________________________

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has given a new twist to the Ukraine crisis by recognizing today the independence of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, which has immediately generated the rejection and condemnation of the main international actors involved in this crisis in support of Kiev: the United States, NATO and the European Union. (Source: EFE)