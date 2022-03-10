Statement from Adolfo Ríos after the support he received for his 5-year suspension in Liga MX

After the unfortunate events of last Saturday in the The Corregidora Stadiumthe Liga MX Owners Assembly determined to sanction for five years the current board of the team of the White Roosters of Queretaroamong them Adolf Riversformer goalkeeper America clubwho served as general director of the institution.

The 55-year-old former soccer player was disqualified from any management and/or administration activity related to any club affiliated with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), so through social networks the historic goalkeeper of the Eagles said goodbye to the fans, but at the same time he invited them to raise awareness.

“I want to tell you that today he was in the rooster center with Gabriel to say goodbye to the players. It cost me more work than I thought and what I want to tell you and ask you is that if you really like football, let’s do something to save it. We really believe that soccer unites, soccer is a party, that soccer is family. If you want to support your team, do it with all your might and that we really leave violence aside, we don’t want more violence.”

How many detainees does the Prosecutor’s Office have?

It is worth mentioning that the Queretaro State Prosecutor’s Office reported that 14 people responsible for the fight that started during the match between Gallos Blancos and Atlascorresponding to the Matchday 9 the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022, waiting for the arrests to increase in the coming days.