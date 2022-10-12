Statement on Haiti by Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State

Santo Domingo, DR.

A few days after the prime minister Ariel Henry will ask the international community to deploy troops To help restore security in Haiti, United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced a series of measures that will be carried out in the neighboring country.

It should be noted that this Wednesday Brian Nichols, head of the Bureau for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State, is in Haiti to meet with politicians and civil society leaders. The Deputy Secretary is joined by Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft, deputy military commander of the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), as well as advisers and senior staff from the White House, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Office Department of State International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Also the United States Coast Guard sent a major ship to patrol waters near Port-au-Princie“to carry out patrolling from the high seas of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, at the request of the Government of Haiti.”

Among the measures that the United States will implement in Haiti is to provide care to deal with cholera outbreak, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 18 people. As well as accelerating “the delivery of additional humanitarian aid to the people of Haiti.”

Similarly, in a statement Antony J. Blinken indicated that trdecline in increasing and deploying security assistance to the Haitian National Police “to strengthen their ability to counter gangs and restore a stable security environment under the rule of law.”

Another measure to be taken would be visa restrictions on Haitian officials and others involved in gang operation.

“The Department is identifying an initial group of individuals and their immediate family members who may be subject to visa restrictions under this policy. Our intention in imposing these visa restrictions is to demonstrate that there are consequences for those who instigate violence and unrest in the country.

Below is the full statement:

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

As Haiti grapples with a deadly resurgence of cholera, malign actors continue to finance and foment violence, as well as block fuel supplies and humanitarian access for life-saving assistance. Today, we are announcing new measures to provide necessary support to the people of Haiti and hold accountable those who continue to foment violence.

Right now, our staff are on the ground in Haiti, working alongside Haitian health workers and NGOs to respond to the cholera outbreak and provide care to those who need it. We will accelerate the delivery of additional humanitarian aid to the people of Haiti.

We are also working to increase and deploy security assistance to the Haitian National Police in the coming days to strengthen their ability to counter gangs and restore a stable security environment under the rule of law.

We are also announcing a new visa restriction policy under section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act against Haitian officials and others involved in the operation of Haitian street gangs and other criminal organizations who have threatened the livelihoods of the Haitian people and are blocking vital humanitarian support. Such actions may also apply to the immediate family members of these individuals.

At this time, the Department is identifying an initial group of individuals and their immediate family members who may be subject to visa restrictions under this policy. Our intention in imposing these visa restrictions is to demonstrate that there are consequences for those who instigate violence and unrest in the country, while continuing to support citizens, organizations and public servants in Haiti who are committed to creating hope and opportunity for a better future in your nation.

Building on UN Security Council Resolution 2645, we have drafted with our close partner and co-author Mexico a resolution proposing targeted sanctions measures to enable the international community to address the many challenges facing the people of Haiti. We tabled this resolution last week and are negotiating with other UN Security Council members ahead of the vote.

With these actions and others we will establish in the coming days and weeks, we are sending a clear message that the United States will continue to stand with the Haitian people during this critical time.