Statements by the Governor of Pinar del Río on NTV (+Video)

What did the governor of Pinar del Río say on the Cuban Television Newscast?

Next Cuban Directory reproduces some of his statements:

– The main damages in the province are concentrated in housing. So far, more than 6,000 damages have been recorded, although there is still a long way to go.

– There is severe damage to electricity and telecommunications structures. 100% of the province is without electricity.

– The arrival of brigades from other provinces continues to restore water, electricity and telephone services.

– Between 90 and 95% of tobacco curing houses are damaged, most of them completely destroyed. Ian is a serious blow to the economy of the province.

– Etecsa generator sets will be installed to guarantee cellular telephony and internet access.

– The protection of basic services for the population is a priority.

*We also learned in exchange with the authorities that:

* The field of wells that supplies water to the city of Pinar del Río will be reinforced with generator sets.

* The water supply is done with pipes, but it is very difficult to reach the entire city.

*They look for alternatives to bring drinking water to the communities where they are supplied with electric pumps.

* The collection of branches and trees felled by the meteor began.