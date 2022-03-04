Statin Use Reduces Cardiovascular Disease in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Shows

This drug reduces cardiovascular disease and mortality that outweigh the modest increase in risk of type 2 diabetes in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol. But if it has too much in the blood, it can stick to the walls of the arteries and reduce their diameter or block them too. Photo: ShutterStock.

The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of the use of statins on the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), mortality due to all causes and diabetes type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM2) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The research was carried out with a group of patients with RA between 1989 and 2018, within the Research Data Link clinical practice guidelines (CPRD) in the UK.

The specialists employed a new-user prevalent cohort design whereby patients initiating statins were matched with two concurrent non-users using the time conditional propensity score (TCPS).

Patients were followed until the occurrence of the composite endpoint of myocardial infarction, stroke, hospitalized heart failure or CVD mortality, all-cause mortality, and incident T2DM.

Cox proportional hazards model was used to estimate the hazard ratio for each outcome associated with statin use by treatment, with adjustments for TCPS deciles and unbalanced covariates.

As a result among 1,768 statin initiators and 3,528 non-users, 63 vs. 340 CVDs (3.0/100 person-years [PY] vs. 2.7/100 PY) and 62 vs. 525 deaths (2.8/100 PY vs. 4.1/100 PY), respectively.

Incident T2DM was observed in 128 of 3,608 statin initiators (3.0/100 PY) and 518 of 7,208 nonusers (2.0/100 PY). Statin initiation was associated with a 32% (HR = 0.68, 95% CI 0.51-0.90) reduction in CVD, a 54% (HR = 0.46, 95% CI 0.51-0.90) reduction 0.35-0.60) in all-cause mortality and a 33% increase in DM2 (HR=1.33, 95% CI 1.09-1.63) risks.

The number needed to treat/harm to prevent CVD, all-cause mortality, or cause DM2 in 1 year was 102, 42, 127, respectively.

In conclusion, statins are associated with reductions important in CVD and mortality outweigh the modest increase in the risk of DM2 in patients with RA.

Source consulted here.