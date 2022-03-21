Statins and their erroneous function with cholesterol

New international research reveals that the link between cholesterol ‘negative‘ (LDL-C) and the bad health outcomesAs the heart attack and the stroke, may not be as shocking as once thought.

The research has been published in the journal ‘JAMA Internal Medicine‘ and questions the effectiveness of statins when prescribe with the objective of lower LDL cholesterol and, therefore, the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Research in recent years has suggested that the use of statins to lower LDL-C affects positively to the health outcomesand this is reflected in the various iterations of the guidelines of experts for the prevention of CVD. Doctors today often prescribe statins.

However, the new discoveries of this investigation of the University of Medicine and Health Sciencesin Ireland, in collaboration with scientists from the University of New Mexico (United States), the Institute for Scientific Freedom in Denmark and Bond University in Australia, contradict is theory imposed until now, upon discovering that this relationship was not as strong as previously thought.

The benefits of statins, in question

Thus, research shows that LDL-C lowering by statins had an impact inconsistent and nothing conclusive in the CVD results, such as the myocardial infarction (IM), the strokes and the mortality for all causes. In addition, it indicates that the overall benefit of taking statins may be small and will vary depending on the individual’s personal risk factors.

The main author of the article, the specialist Paula Byrneof the Primary Care Research Center of the Department of General Medicine of the IHRCpoints out that “it has long been said that lower cholesterol decreases the risk of disease cardiacand that the statins they help to achieve it. However, our research indicates that, in reality, the benefits of taking statins are varied and can be quite modest,” he says.

The researchers suggest that this updated information be communicated to patients through the clinical decision making informed and updating of clinical guidelines and policies.