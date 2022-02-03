Statins or red rice against high cholesterol? Side effects and benefits

Answered by Professor Carmine Gazzaruso, professor of Endocrinology at the University of Milan and head of Diabetology, Endocrinology, Metabolic and Vascular Diseases at the Beato Matteo Clinical Institute in Vigevano

Against the high cholesterol and the annex cardiovascular risk they are better statins, the nutraceuticals such as those based on fermented red rice or nothing? A doubt that can come to all those who are faced with values ​​of for the first time cholesterol in the blood that can endanger health and life by obstructing blood vessels, forming so-called atherosclerotic plaques and thus increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. A medicine capable of lowering the ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol (low density lipoproteins or low density lipoproteins) should all agree. Yet with the statins it is not only the possible that are frightening side effects, but the fact that once you have started taking it you have to continue it throughout your life. “Also because, as some studies have shown, if the treatment is interrupted or if it is followed intermittently, the cardiovascular risk could be even higher than it would be if you had never started taking them”, he explains. Official Active Professor Carmine Gazzaruso, professor of Endocrinology at the University of Milan and head of Diabetology, Endocrinology, Metabolic and Vascular Diseases at the Beato Matteo Clinical Institute in Vigevano. But he warns: “The statins, on the other hand, they are very important for lowering the cardiovascular danger in those with risk factors “.

Statins: who should take them –

As Professor Gazzaruso explains, the criteria that lead to the prescription of statins to a patient are very clear. “First of all the statins they must be hired by those who have at least one of these three risk factors: they had a cardiovascular event; have the diabetes; they have one nephropathy, i.e. kidney damage. These three factors – underlines the endocrinologist – are the most important in determining cardiovascular risk “. Then there are subjects at high cardiovascular risk because they have the association of other risk factors, such as male sex, old age, hypertension, smoking.

Cardiovascular risk and diabetes –

For what concern diabetes, to be linked to the risks for the heart is mainly diabetes type 2, explains Professor Gazzaruso. “It also depends on the duration of the illness. If you have had it for over ten years, the risk rises, as does it if you have diseases associated with diabetes such as hypertension, retinopathy, nephropathy “. As with all pathologies, age also has an impact: “The risk increases after the age of 50 about”.

High cholesterol: the values ​​that indicate the need for statins –

As for the values ​​of LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol to take into consideration (total cholesterol and HDL or ‘good’ cholesterol do not count from this point of view) there are precise numbers. “If you have moderate cardiovascular risk, your LDL cholesterol should be below 100mg / dl. If you have a high cardiovascular risk, your LDL cholesterol should be below 70mg / dl. In case the risk is very high, the LDL must be below 55mg / dl. These statin prescribing parameters were lowered in 2019 ”. Then there is a particular category of people who have a particularly high cardiovascular risk: “They are the ones who have had two cardiovascular events such as heart attack or stroke in the past two years. For these people the LDL must be less than 40mg / dl ”.

Nutraceuticals instead of statins against cholesterol: from red rice to phytosterols –

In addition to statins, there are gods on the market nutraceuticals which perform similar functions in contrasting LDL cholesterol levels in the blood. “The best known is the one based on fermented red rice, able to reduce cholesterol thanks to monacolin K. Then there is the berberine, substance initially used in drugs for intestinal infections, and phytosterols, able to act on the intestinal metabolism of cholesterol. To a lesser extent also i beta-glucans, dietary fibers contained for example in oats, can slow down the absorption of cholesterol – explains the endocrinologist -. However, these nutraceuticals can be used by healthy individuals with a low risk, who have an LDL cholesterol of 120-130, which has failed to lower below the limit of 116 mg / dl despite the diet and has no risk factors “.

Statins: side effects and benefits –

Like all drugs, statins can also have side effects: “The most frequent are related to the action on muscles. Statins can indeed cause myalgia, muscular pain. In these cases, other drugs against cholesterol are recommended – explains Gazzaruso -. In rare cases, side effects can occur at the level of the liver. And in even more infrequent cases they can be had myositis, or damage to the muscle that can block the kidney, leading to acute kidney failure. But this happens very rarely, as statin withdrawal is considered as soon as myalgia occurs. Furthermore, creatine phosphokinase or CPK (index of muscle damage) and transaminases (index of liver damage) should be monitored at the start of statin treatment. If these two parameters are significantly raised, the drug must be suspended immediately “, explains the endocrinologist, who recalls:” However, let’s not forget that statin it does not have the only effect of lowering cholesterol: it improves endothelial function, reduces the thrombotic risk and inflammation “.