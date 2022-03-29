Statins: what they are and how they can lower cholesterol

The statins they are currently one of the most produced medicines around the world. This is because they play an important role in treating people who have high cholesterolbeing able to help reduce those levels, thus offering a healthier lifestyle, and with a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.

If you have never heard of them, or are just researching these medications, we will tell you why they are so relevant.

What are statins?

Statins is a term that has been used to refer to various medications that help reduce high cholesterolIn addition to helping to reduce high blood pressure. The way they work is by reducing the liver’s ability to make “bad” cholesterol”. Our colleagues at GQ US spoke with Dr. Mary P. McGowan, chief of medicine at the Family Heart Foundation, who has noted that these drugs have changed the game in her medical field.

The statins They are not as new as they seem. According to the expert, these emerged in the late 1980s and have become key in treatments to reduce cholesterol highwhich also reduces the risk of cardiac arrest or death from other cardiovascular diseases, as it can reduce 30 to 50% of a patient’s cholesterol and one study has found that therapy with statins reduces “cardiovascular events” by up to 25 percent.

These drugs can mainly help people who, either due to genetic conditions or current illness, cannot as easily reduce their cholesterol levels. While some can do so with a change in diet or lifestyle, for some this is not enough to reduce an adequate level of cholesterol. For this reason, a doctor can recommend what seems best for each patient. For some, both a lifestyle change and the use of statins. However, it is recommended that men over the age of 40 consider medication if they want to lower their cholesterol levels.