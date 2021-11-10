statistics and choices of the players in the Bioware infographic – Nerd4.life

For the celebrations of N7 Day, the world day that celebrates the Mass Effect saga, Bioware has published an interesting infographic that reveals the choice statistics crucial and not made by the players in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Before continuing we would like to warn you that the data below relate to important events in the plot of the trilogy, so if you want to avoid any Spoiler we advise you not to continue reading.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

From the statistics we learn that most of the players chose to play at the normal difficulty in the first two chapters (54 and 50%), while strangely the Casual was the most popular for the third chapter (35% against 28% of the Normal) .

At the end of the first game most of the Shepard commanders have decided to save the council (69%), but very few trusted to assign the role of first human adviser to Udina (6%), preferring Anderson (85%) or even opting not to make any choice (9%). Also in the first chapter of the series, 15% of players decided not to recruit Garrus, one of the most popular characters in the series.

The infographic also reports which of the endings of the Mass Effect trilogy was the most popular with players. 45% decided to destroy all synthetic life forms, 30% decided to combine all organic and synthetic life to give birth to a new species, 17% decided to control the Reapers and finally 8% has decided not to take any choices.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the Bioware infographic

On the occasion of N7 Day, Bioware also released artwork for the next game in the Mass Effect series.