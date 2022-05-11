Statistics: Messi and Neymar, symbols of PSG’s inefficiency on free kicks

Neymar and Lionel Messi have not scored a direct free kick this season, an anomaly for two shooters of this quality noted by L’Équipe. PSG did not score a single goal in this phase of play during the 2021/2022 financial year with only two games left to play.

On paper, PSG have several high-quality free-kick takers, including Neymar and Lionel Messi. But this season, neither of them has found the net in this phase of the game, which is unusual, especially for the Argentinian, notes L’Équipe. Unlucky to the point of finding ten times the amounts with PSG this season, Lionel Messi also paid the price from a free kick. Thus, the Argentinian has a sad record of 0 goals out of 18 attempts in this exercise since his arrival at PSG. One of his worst figures, he who scores a free kick in ten in normal times.

The second PSG free kick taker is none other than Neymar, no more lucky than his attacking teammate. The Brazilian, who has not scored a direct free kick since 2020, indicates L’Équipe, failed to score to find the net on his eight attempts in the exercise this season. If we combine the record of the two attacking stars of PSG, the record amounts to 0 goals for 26 attempts. The rest of the attempts are hardly more successful: of the five other free kicks taken, none returned, and PSG did not score the slightest during the 2021/2022 financial year, when they did not only two Ligue 1 games remain to be played.

9 goals from set pieces this season in Ligue 1, none from free kicks

PSG is thus one of the seven teams not to have scored a free kick this year in the league, while Nantes and Montpellier dominate the classification with 3 units. Even on the rest of the set pieces, PSG are not shining this season either, with 9 goals from these phases of play in Ligue 1. This is significantly less than Rennes and their 16 goals, or Strasbourg and their 13 goals. PSG are in the championship average for set pieces, an area in which we could already see difficulties last season.