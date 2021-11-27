statues of the starters as a gift with the Secret Gift – Nerd4.life

One week after the launch of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, The Pokémon Company has decided to give players a small gift. Specifically through Secret Gift you can receive the statues depicting the three Sinnoh starters, that is Chimchar, Piplup and Turtwing, with which to decorate the Secret Base in the Great Dungeons.

To redeem this gift you will need to access the Secret Gift feature from the game menu. Select the option “Using serial code / password” and enter the code: BDSPUNDERGR0UND.

You will unlock the Secret Gift feature of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl automatically after beating the third Sinnoh Gym Leader. If you are in a hurry, alternatively you can unlock this function after beating the first gym leader: just go to the Giubilo TV headquarters in Giubilopoli, talk to the TV producer and answer “Anyone happy Wi-Fi Connection”.

In any case, there is no rush, the code to obtain the Chimchar, Piplup and Turtwing statues will be valid until May 31, 2022.

Did you know that a glitch has been discovered that allows Pokémon to be cloned in the Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes?