statuesque physique and the reflection of the mirror that leaves you breathless… – OA Sport

Camila Giorgi has landed in Australia where she is confident of starting a 2022 season as a protagonist. The Marcheswoman will make her debut in the WTA in Melbourne which will take place from 4 to 9 January, and where the other blue Jasmine Paolini will also be involved: a first conclusive test in view of the Australian Open. After winning the prestigious Montreal tournament in 2021, the bearer of the Bel Paese has a dream in the drawer: to win a Grand Slam. In the current context of women’s tennis, without a real mistress and with many players who from time to time win the most coveted trophies, even the Italian could achieve the feat, as long as she finds the two weeks of her life.

After all, history teaches, our standard bearers mature late compared to their foreign colleagues. When she won Roland Garros in 2010, Francesca Schiavone would have turned 30 the following month. Not to mention Flavia Pennetta, capable of winning the 2015 US Open at the age of 33. It is not excluded, therefore, that for Camila Giorgi the best is yet to comeMoreover, the native of Macerata blew out thirty candles on December 30th.

Always very active on social media, Camila Giorgi has posted on Instagram some underwear shots that portray an enviable physical form. The sculpted abs and the polished muscles tell of a winter preparation that proved to be profitable. If she manages to vary the shots of her game more, as she managed to do in the second half of 2021, then she will become a real loose cannon, as well as a danger for the opponents.

Even with the usual angelic gaze, on whose face a barely hinted smile peeped out, Camila Giorgi was able with sagacity to unleash the enthusiastic (and sometimes too colorful) comments from the fans thanks to the wise use of a mirror, whose reflection allows you to admire simply marble buttocks.

