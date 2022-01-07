Stay Human, a video shows the skill tree – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human a rich man will boast tree ability, with various elements that it will be possible to unlock during the campaign to enrich the repertoire of our character. Well, Techland has released a video which illustrates the various items.

After the news related to the number of unique equipment available in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which apparently will be over five hundred, let’s deepen the skills of the protagonist, divided into only two categories: combat And parkour.

Among the skills related to combat we find the perfect parade, which performed at the right moment opens the opponent’s defense; or the Ground Pound, the classic top-down attack to surprise enemies.

As for the parkour category, we have the long jump, which enhances our character’s ability to jump; the click, useful for getting out of dangerous situations in tight spaces; and the TIC Tac, that is the race on the walls.

We are talking about a total of forty-eight unlockable traits, which we can use to shape the character based on our style and allow him to lend himself better to open-faced actions or to the fast and silent exploration of scenarios.

A few weeks ago we tried Dying Light 2: Stay Human, so take a look at the article for more details while waiting for the release, scheduled for February 4th on PC and console