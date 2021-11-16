Stay Human in a gallery of new images – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is about to arrive, after a long gestation

Techland has published a rich tunnel from new images from Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the official sequel to his zombie and parkour title. You can find them collected in the gallery shown below.

If you want more information, read our trial of Dying Light 2, fresh from publication, in which Pierpaolo Greco wrote:

Dying Light 2: Stay Human seems to fulfill a large chunk of its promises and, after our hours of testing, we can confirm that despite our expectations were particularly high, the game has absolutely not disappointed us. On the contrary. The idea of ​​taking the first chapter and enriching it from every single point of view, from the map, to combat, to enemies, to crafting, to missions, was certainly the smartest choice that Techland could make: there is great familiarity once you have the pad in your hand, but at the same time there seems to be a sea of ​​things, many more things, that you can do within the game. For the moment we just feel like raising some doubts about the technical sector and above all about artificial intelligence, but we are waiting to see a more advanced version of the game, perhaps close to the release.

For the rest we remind you that Dying Light 2: Stay Human is in development for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch (cloud).