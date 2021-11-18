Stay Human, new 10-minute gameplay video – Nerd4.life

Tech

Dying Light 2: Stay Human it shows itself with a new one video from gameplay lasting 10 minutes, captured for the occasion by Game Informer, which features a mix of parkour, exploration and combat.

As you know, we have tried Dying Light 2: Stay Human for a few hours and feel like this sequel left us are convincing, particularly as regards the breadth of the scenario and the complex system of choices and consequences introduced by Techland.

“Dying Light 2: Stay Human seems to fulfill a large portion of its promises and, after our hours of testing, we can confirm that despite the expectations were particularly high, the game has absolutely not disappointed us”, wrote our article in the article. Pierpaolo Greco.

Opinions that seem to have been shared by the editors of Game Informer, who in the video speak of a game more fun and ambitious compared to the first chapter, with several improvements on each front.

Some of them are shown in the movie: the animations of the fighting and the parkour they appear smoother and more enjoyable, with the addition of systems that allow you to move around the city much faster and cover long distances.

