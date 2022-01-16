Stay Human, the Xbox One version will be shown during January – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human it was shown in its various console versions during the last Dying 2 Know presentation event, but among these it was missing the Xbox One base version, however this too will soon be shown by Techland, in the course of January 2022 apparently.

During the sixth and final episode of the Dying 2 Know series of presentations dedicated to the game in question, we saw a gameplay video with cooperative mode and all the console versions, but as regards the Microsoft platforms in particular we have seen the versions Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One X, while the basic Xbox One S or One version was missing. This did not go unnoticed by users, of course, who asked Techland for an explanation.

The team responded to the request on the official Discord and reported that the gameplay of the base Xbox One version will still be shown later this month, although there is no exact date yet.

Not only that, in general “more gameplay will be shown this month”, reported Techland, also regarding the version PS4, probably to demonstrate the solidity of Dying Light 2: Stay Human even on last generation consoles, given the understandable doubts of users.

For the rest, we have had confirmation of the 5 years of post-launch support from the developers and we have learned that there will be no cross-play at launch, but will be added at a later time.