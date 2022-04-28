Stay intractable! Real España beats Marathón in the Clásico and keeps the regular laps of Clausura 2022

2022-04-27

94′ END THE MATCH…. Real Spain remains intractable! Tonight he confirmed with his victory over Marathón in the Clásico that he ends the Clausura 2022 of the National League as leader. See how the position table of the Clausura 2022 tournament is going The Machine won 3-1 over the green team and reached 37 units in the standings, not only that, under the command of Héctor Vargas he does not know what it is to lose since he has 12 wins and one draw. The goals of the match for Real Spain were scored by Ramiro Rocca (3′), Getsel Montes (50′) and Omar Rosas (56′). Edwin Solano discounted for the purslane (69′). 91′ Yellow for Heyreel Saravia, this for getting off Solani Solano in midfield. 90′ Said Martínez adds four minutes to the Clásico at the Rubén Deras stadium in Choloma. 86′ POST! Juan Vieyra’s free kick and his shot hits the metal. Perelló was stopped because he did not reach the ball. Nearby Marathon for another discount. 83′ Third change in Real Spain, Omar Rosas leaves and Alejandro Reyes enters. 81′ Real España resists, Marathón launched for the second and cut more distance. 77′ Yellow Juan Vieyra for claiming one of Said Martínez’s assistants. The fourth in Marathon. 75′ Mayorquín returns to the field after being checked by the Marathón doctors. 73′ Mayorquín asks the referees for a red card for Omar Rosas after an elbow. In the replay it looks clear. The Mexican deserved to be expelled.

72′ Change in Real Spain Heyreel Saravia enters and Mayron Flores leaves. 69′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from the Marathon, the greens discount, Juan Vieyra makes a good play, takes the shot, Perelló covers and the rebound was left to Solani Solano who scored the 3-1. 66′ Double change in Marathón, Mario Martínez and Cristian Cálix leave, Frelys López and Mikel Santos enter. 64′ CLOSE! Volley by Omar Rosas that is deflected by Luis Vega and there is a corner kick for the Machine that wants the fourth. 60′ Oops! Juan Vieyra’s free kick that hits Omar Rosas in the face. The assists come in and the Mexican is already recovering. 58′ Real España came out with everything in this second half and has completely dominated Marathón. 56′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Real Spain, Omar Rosas converts the penalty by deceiving Denovan who went to his right post and shot to the left. The Machine is the super leader of the Clausura.

55′ Penalty for Real Spain! Foul on Omar Rosas and Said Martínez has no doubt. After a corner kick Brian Molina pulled the Mexican and the maximum penalty is clear. 52′ Yellow card for Marathón player, Luis Vega gets the warning for getting off Júnior Lacayo. fifty’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL of Real Spain, after a corner kick executed by Jhow Benavídez, Getsel Montes came with everything to rise higher than everyone and with a great front put the first in the Clásico.

48′ Neither of Mario Martínez’s shots had a good direction. 47′ Another violation! Now Lacayo drops Mario Martínez in the same area and there is another scoring option for Marathón. 46′ Getsel Montes’s hand that gives Marathón a free kick. Good opportunity for green. Four. Five’ Third change of Marathón, Lucas Campana enters and Santiago Córdoba leaves. The second half starts at the Rubén Deras de Choloma! Four. Five’ Said Martínez does not give anything in the aggregate and we are going to rest. The Clásico remains 1-0 in Choloma, the goal was scored by Ramiro Rocca who is not playing today. 43′ The resumption of the Classic has been very slow due to many fouls by both teams. 40′ Jhow Benavídez executed the free throw and the ball goes to the side of Denovan’s frame. Poorly executed action by the steering wheel.

39′ Gerson Chávez removes rivals at will, Brian Molina lowers him, Said calls a foul near the area and cautions him. The third of the game and second of Marathón after Mario Martínez. 37′ oops! Hard foul by Santiago Córdoba on Gerson Chávez, the players of the Machine ask him for a yellow card, but Said says that he is not. 35′ Mayron Flores gets into trouble, after a sweep by Mayorquín, the midfielder left his leg and hit him with a “little kick” and Said saw it, he got a yellow card and that was the second cautioned of the match.

3. 4′ The score continues in favor of Real Spain 1-0. Little bit of Marathon in these minutes. 32′ Before the infraction was executed, Said approached Vargas to ask for calm, the Argentine coach was claiming in the first minutes of the restart.

31′ Foul by Mayron Flores on Víctor Berrios and Said Martínez calls for a foul. 30′ The only one booked in the game is Mario Martínez, to keep him on the radar. 29′ UYYYYYY! Denovan Torres saves, a shot by Gerson Chávez from outside the area that forces the purslane goalkeeper to fly, a corner kick for the Machine. 29′ The game resumed… 6:00 PM: Marathón has also already made its changes, Berrios and Cálix for Barrios and Güity.

5:59PM: The changes begin to be made, the first to present the ballot is Omar Rosas, who enters for Ramiro Rocca. 5:55 PM: The game will resume with a free kick for Real España. 5:53PM: The match between Real España and Marathón will start shortly. The teams have jumped onto the field. 5:47PM: We are just a few minutes away from the resumption of the Clásico between Real España and Marathón.

5:40 PM: Marathón is also doing its preparatory work for the resumption of the Clásico from the Rubén Deras.

5:35PM: Real España is already warming up before the Clásico against Marathón.

5:31PM: These are the tickets of the confirmed changes. In Real Spain Ramiro Rocca leaves and Omar Rosas enters. In Marathón Bryan Barrios and Elmer Güity leave, Víctor Berrios and Cristian Cálix enter.

5:25 PM LINEUPS CONFIRMED WITH CHANGES Alignment of Real Spain: Michaell Perelló, Kevin Álvarez, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Franklin Flores; Carlos Mejía, Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Jhow Benavídez, Júnior Lacayo and Ramiro Rocca (Omar Rosas 29′) . Marathon lineup: Denovan Towers; Bryan Barrios (Victor Berrios 29′)Braian Molina, Luis Vega, Elmer Güity (Cristian Calix 29′); Luis Garrido, Reinieri Mayorquín, Juan Vieyra, Mario Martínez, Edwin Solani and Santiago Córdoba. *The players marked in bold are the ones who enter the match* 5:23 PM: This is what the Rubén Deras de Choloma stadium looks like for the Clásico between Real España vs Marathón

5:17PM: These were the lineups during the match at Morazán, for this match the Machine will present one change and Marathón two, all of them due to injury. Alignment of Real Spain: Michaell Perelló, Kevin Álvarez, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Franklin Flores; Carlos Mejía, Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Jhow Benavídez, Júnior Lacayo and Ramiro Rocca. Marathon lineup: Denovan Towers; Bryan Barrios, Braian Molina, Luis Vega, Elmer Güity; Luis Garrido, Reinieri Mayorquín, Juan Vieyra, Mario Martínez, Edwin Solani and Santiago Córdoba. 5:16PM: The match will resume from the 29th minute and 61 minutes will be played at the Rubén Deras stadium. 5:15 PM: The match is being won 1-0 thanks to a penalty goal by Ramiro Rocca.

5:14 PM: Outside and inside the stadium there will be a good amount of security, despite the fact that there will be no public attending the game.

WE START MINUTE BY MINUTE FROM THE RUBÉN DERAS DE CHOLOMA After all the uncertainty surrounding the completion of the classic Royal Spain vs. marathon, today will finally get under way to settle the last 61 minutes of the game. The engagement will begin at 6:00 pm. SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras The match corresponding to day 12, which was suspended at minute 29′ due to the invasion of the fans’ field after being grabbed by both bars, will conclude on the Ruben Deras from Choloma. The machine will start with all the advantage of the match since it is winning the same 1-0 with a penalty goal from Ramiro Rocca and the marathon you will have to make three changes starting the match. The purslane, of the 11 starters who started that game, will not be available for today Elmer Guity, Bryan Barrios Y mario martinezall three due to injury.

It should be noted that the match will take place without an audience and it is an extremely important commitment for both teams since the machine needs to win or at least tie to secure first place. In case of marathon it is more complex because if they lose, they compromise their presence in the league. The purslane have to tie or win to, on date 17, arrive with clear possibilities of getting a place in the playoffs. Hector Vargas the only doubt he has is the inclusion of the Argentine Ramiro Roccawho is touched and might not be part of this afternoon’s game in Choloma. Precisely Vargas spoke before the game and says that they are looking for victory. “We are going to do the same as always, what we have been doing during the 11 games, have an intense team with chances of winning and from there nothing more. Consolidate the game we have been playing. Mayron Flores is one hundred, other footballers who left the game in Danlí injured are in good condition and what we want is to increase the score we have, I think we are doing well”. For its part, Manuel Keosseian He downplayed the three camps that he will have to burn in the resumption of the game, which will be broadcast by Tigo Sports. “But we are already 29 minutes, yes I would like to have the changes but that’s it. The team in these games and in the ones they lost, showed interesting things, mainly in the offensive part. The boys who are going to enter saw the work that their other colleagues are doing. We have the hope of winning the game and I think we have what it takes”, he assured. Royal Spain trained yesterday at the facilities of the Ruben Deras and declared himself ready to face the remaining 61 minutes of the classic match against marathon.