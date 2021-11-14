stay safe with Ezviz

A small security camera isn’t hard to find especially if you rely on Ezviz. What’s this? An exceptional brand that creates surveillance devices that are not only great but also easy to use. In promotion on Amazon you will find the C1 Mini that with a nice 25% takes you home for just € 29.99. An opportunity not to be missed? Without a doubt.

Ezviz mini camera: everything you need to know

Ezviz’s mini camera is super easy to assemble. Thanks to its foot it keeps itself balanced and you can place it wherever you like in the house. The important thing is that you respect its location, ie inside.

Thanks to the connection Wifi and its application on smartphone keeps you up to date on everything that happens in the house. In addition, it is also compatible with Amazon Alexa so if you have a smart device at home, don’t miss the chance.

To make you feel at ease and not miss a single detail of what happens within the walls, it integrates a lens 1080 pixels complete with night vision. In addition there is no lack of additional functions such astwo-way audio with whom you listen and talk from a distance and the motion detector. What is it for? Say you are away from home, if the camera detects something abnormal it will let you know in a nanosecond via a notification on your smartphone.

Buy your Ezviz mini security camera now on Amazon for only € 29.99. You order and receive it at home in a business day or two with Prime shipments.