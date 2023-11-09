stay true to your shitty school

There are several notable numbers associated with last Friday’s football game between the Falls Church (Va.) Jaguars and crosstown rival Justice High School. Mostly remarkably bad ones. Falls Church went into its final contest of 2023 with an 0-9 record, for example, having been outscored 36-6.

The Jags then won that contest by a score of 2–0.

I had never seen a 2-0 football game at any level before and if I were asked I would probably say I never wanted to see one. But when Justice lined up for a potential game-winning field goal with about a minute remaining, I got as excited as sports can get me excited.

It wasn’t just bad in terms of score or Bible (366-6!) Scoring difference that kept me glued to the proceedings and making me scream. Look, I went to Falls Church in the late 1970s and played football there. The annual gridiron matchup against Justice, known as the Bell Game, has closed the regular season for both schools for over 60 years. (Justice was originally known as JEB Stuart High, but actress Julianne Moore led the successful move to change the name in 2018 because Stuart was a Confederate nerd.) And these games were always a big deal. As Keith Jackson Will said before kickoff, these teams clearly don’t like each other.

A lot of the hostility in my time was class-based. Falls Church was composed of children from the most blue-collar classes of Fairfax County; The Justice student organization, meanwhile, came from the wealthiest of Beltway neighborhoods — places like Lake Barcroft, a subdivision filled with federal government bigwigs, including senators. Bob Dole and Attorney General Ramsey Clark and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. The school’s current name honors Marshall, who made national news in 1968 by purchasing a house a short distance from the school in a previously all-white subdivision. Plus, with alumni like Moore and four guys from Scream, fellow Northern Virginian Dave Grohl’s ex-Nirvana band, Children of Justice were a lot cooler than they were at the time. (One of the four, Franz Stahl, went on to join Grohl in the Foo Fighters.) We didn’t have any ’70s alumni to brag about. I remember the only person from Falls Church who made the news was the Pizza Hut deliveryman who grew up and jumped the White House fence with a gun and got shot.

This mixture of sports rivalries, jealousy, teenage stupidity and of course alcohol often equals disaster.

“It was like some Latin American revolution,” a Falls Church High teacher told the Jaguar Journal after surviving a parking brawl between the schools after a basketball game in 1977. “Everywhere, people were fighting, yelling and screaming obscenities.” John Hollowell, Falls Church’s athletic director at the time, admitted to the school paper that when he saw some FCHS guys taking punches from Justice loyalists, he “took off the old coat” and joined the donnybrook. A public school administrator’s admission of fighting with kids would certainly get him fired and probably subpoenaed today, but times were different and, well, everyone bizarrely tolerated that violence as a consequence of high school rivalries. Was a part.

No one from any school really got hurt during extracurricular war games, unless they got hurt. The nadir came when a year after I left, in 1980, a gang from Falls Church dirtball broke up a Justice party at the home of a major developer, and stabbed two whistleblowers, including a former star quarterback.

“There’s an element there at (Falls Church High) that’s a little rough,” the injured quarterback’s father told The Washington Post. “I think it was meant to be, but this rivalry has gotten a little bit out of control.”

A rule of thumb: When the double-strike motion is just as “slightly out of hand”, the matter is more than a little out of hand.

I have few but wonderful memories of my time in Falls Church, and I still hang out with most of the same people I hung out with in high school. But I don’t think I think about my high school days any more than the average old person does, and I’ve paid very little attention to Jaguars athletics over the years other than when the Bell Game comes up. I remember going to the end of the 1989 season, for example, to see Justice running back and future University of Tennessee and Philadelphia Eagles star Charlie Garner, who was the can’t-miss kid in high school. I scored six touchdowns against my players.

But this football season, I arrived in Falls Church early. I saw on social media over the summer that the Jags’ junior quarterback, a 6-foot-7-inch multisport kid who was one of the school’s most highly recruited athletes ever, announced he was transferring to Razzie prep Flint Hill. Happening and repeating 11th grade. , I was extremely upset. Not only because redshirting is the most rapidly spreading form of cheating in high school sports, but also because I’ve seen this movie. Falls Church has always been in the poaching business. In my time, future Kevin Durant high school coach and prep legend Stu Vetter was based in Flint Hill and made his first victim by stealing the best Jags basketball player of our generation, a kid named Paul Keller. Then a few years after I left, future Duke star and current Harvard coach Tommy Amaker was supposed to attend Falls Church, but he changed his ways to WT Woodson, an affluent school with a much better basketball program than ours. Falls Church builds, Northern Virginia takes the rest!

After this latest transfer problem got my attention, I noticed at the beginning of this football season that Falls Church was coming up on the short end of one lopsided line score after another, and I realized that this was going to be a very bad year. Could – like worst case – spoil school-history-and-maybe-all-history. Jags quarterback Nick DeWolfe scored a touchdown early in the second game (against another crosstown rival, George C. Marshall High), then missed the extra point. Falls Church led 6–0, but not only did they never lead again until the Justice Game, they also did not score another point.

I’ve been obsessed with high school sports for literally half a century, but I had never before seen a football team go through a winless, scoreless, disappointing stretch. Sure, the Jags suffered some defeats in my time – my best defeat, a 37-0 drubbing at the hands of eventual national champions Annandale in 1978, is even on YouTube. (I never stop laughing at how similar the production values ​​of our game film were to the battle footage of Normandy.)

Yet this year was also notable for the perennially bad Jaguars, for all the wrong reasons. Week by week “we” were becoming more and more worn out and worn out. The state’s slaughter rule, which forces referees in high school games to use a running clock when a lead reaches 35 points, did not stop foes from running up the score. So for the first time since I was there, I spent Friday night with the Falls Church football team, although now I was streaming a Jags game on a laptop or smart TV from a site that thrills us prep obsessives. And exploits.

And there I was, watching on a big screen in my living room, about 19.7 miles from the Falls Church campus, host for the Justice Game. Without the backstory, and for other people too, it was an unwatchable game. This year’s Justice Squad was hardly the ’66 Packers. They went 2-7 on the year scoring only 39 points. Both teams played in form: penalties and turnovers and drops and no scoring.

Those errors helped convert a fourth-and-goal from the Justice two-yard line for Falls Church from the 30 in the first quarter. Same as it ever was. But while Falls Church’s offense stood still – no touchdowns or field goals – the defense that had given up scores all year could not break through against the Justice offense.

Then midway through the third quarter, a Justice snap bounced over the punter’s head, who booted the loose ball to the back of the end zone for a safety. Double shutout broken! The Jaguars led 2–0, and had their first second half lead all season. Falls Church players, clearly not practiced at scoring celebrations, did a gleeful safety dance on the sidelines.

After another quarter and a half of lousy, scoreless football, Justice set up for a last-gasp 34-yard field goal attempt. The crowd in the home grandstand was cheering loudly for their victorious Warriors. (Falls Church’s athletic director later told me they sold 1,400 tickets for the game at $5 a ticket, a spectacular attendance considering football’s fortunes this season.) Jags coach Franklin Weaver tried to freeze the kicker. Called a timeout, and he got some positive information during this time. to break.

“The assistant coach was telling me he didn’t make any kicks during warmups,” he told me. “So I was thinking, Okay, good to hear!”

But once teams went back on the field, Weaver didn’t want to rely solely on analytics. “I prayed he wouldn’t kick,” he said, laughing.

The weaver’s prayers were heard. Or at least his special teams scouting reports turned out to be true. The Justice Kick faltered and the 2-0 lead proved virtually unassailable. The difference between being outscored 366-6 and 366-8 is that a season with more wins than extra points will now be remembered with a true smile.

It’s times like these, as ex-Band of Justice alumni Stahl sang, you learn to love again. While the players of Falls Church, now the 313rd-ranked team in the state of Virginia, were hugging each other and celebrating on the field as if they had won a world war, I was screaming happy words at the TV set. Acting as if it all really mattered. , I think it means this.