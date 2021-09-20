Stay Wild, Leonardo DiCaprio’s docuseries on wildlife will arrive next fall

Leonardo Dicaprio will produce with his company Appian Way Stay Wild, a series on wildlife and endangered environments.

The documentary show is for YouTube and wants to raise awareness in the world about the habitats that are at risk of extinction together with their “tenants”.

The news is reported by the US magazine Deadline, anticipating that it will not be only the show signed by the famous actor, activist and environmentalist to land on the video platform: soon we will see several series on the theme of nature arrive on YouTube, for example Seat at the Table And Shut It Off ASAP.