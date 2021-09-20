Stay Wild, Leonardo DiCaprio’s docuseries on wildlife will arrive next fall

Leonardo Dicaprio will produce with his company Appian Way Stay Wild, a series on wildlife and endangered environments.
The documentary show is for YouTube and wants to raise awareness in the world about the habitats that are at risk of extinction together with their “tenants”.
The news is reported by the US magazine Deadline, anticipating that it will not be only the show signed by the famous actor, activist and environmentalist to land on the video platform: soon we will see several series on the theme of nature arrive on YouTube, for example Seat at the Table And Shut It Off ASAP.
The Leonardo DiCaprio series: the first of a long series …
deepening
Leonardo DiCaprio and the appeal to Joe Biden for the climate
The video platform is inaugurating many original productions with the aim – indeed the mission own – of promoting climate change by raising awareness of the need for greater sustainability.
YouTube has therefore grabbed the Leonardo DiCaprio series which will star Mark Vins, the director of the popular Brave Wilderness Channel, a YouTube channel dedicated to animals and nature.
Vins will take part in an expedition that will lead him into the rainforest of Rwanda, full of deadly dangers.
The purpose of his journey is to find the last of the wild mountain gorillas.
The programming on YouTube is scheduled for next autumn, more precisely in October 2021.