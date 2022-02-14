Steady wages and continuous increases: what happened in twenty years of euros

A real hidden tax, increased year after year, which has eroded the spending power and economic security of Italians, in a context in which wages have stagnated or have even regressed since the beginning of the century. This is the picture of the country that emerges by combining the data that The sun 24 hours collected to analyze the increase in the cost of living since 2002, the year of the official introduction of the euro, with a photograph of the labor market and the economic conditions of the citizens of our country in this first part of the century.

In our country, notes the Viale Sarca newspaper, “the general index of consumer prices recorded an increase of 31.6%, with significant local differences ranging from record increases (+ 47%) in Cosenza to the near stability of Vercelli (-0.3%) “, while still a Calabrian city, Reggio Calabria, it leads the sector of price increases in the key sector “Housing, water, electricity and fuels”, which grew by 54% on a national basis and even by 90% in the city of rivers.

Transport (+ 50.9%) and food (+ 36.8%) have been in flight from the beginning of the century to today; petrol at the pump, which in 2002 cost less than one euro, has grown by over 45%. Fedele De Novellis of Ref Ricerche stresses that the current inflationary context following the economic deconstruction in the context of the post-Covid recovery “risks eroding real wages by more than three points in the two-year period 2021-22, an unsustainable impact”, but looking at the twenty-year trend the situation as a whole is alarming to say the least. Energy nowadays has a higher weight in compressing the basket of consumption of medium-low income families, on which the decrease in purchasing power is likely to weigh more, but this is in turn a well-structured trend: if in the 2002 household spending on gas and electricity stopped at 857 and 334 euros respectively on average, in December 2021 it reached 1,916 (+ 123.57%) and 807 (+ 141.61%) euros, considering the prices at purchasing power parity. Basically, for a family with two average incomes, let’s suppose, from 1,500 euros net per month, we have gone from an impact of 3% to one of 6.98% for the cost of utilities alone. And the energy bill, we have learned in recent months, is a inflation multiplier, given that it also has a strong impact on industrial supply chains.

All this has a serious effect in a context that has seen Italian wages essentially stagnant for thirty years and in fact at a standstill, with purchasing power parity, from the early 2000s to today. In 2019, a study by the European trade union institute found that wages adjusted to the cost of living dropped by 4.3% in particular between 2010 and 2017, after growing by 7.3% between 2000 and 2009. Sign of a downward trend: the OECD data of 2021 testify to this. Today, Italians earn on average € 30,028 gross, € 12,400 less than the Germans, but even less net than the Spaniards. Tax, second-level regulations and agreements penalize young people, women and those who work in small businesses. OECD data show that overall wages fell by 2.9% in 30 years, while in France and Germany they rose more than 30%. And in the period examined by the analysis of the “Sun”, the disheartening picture is that of a highly unequal country, in which on average it is worse than twenty years ago and in which, overall, the groups entering the world of work they are the most disadvantaged and penalized by the price bomb which, like a karst river, gradually erodes the salaries and economic prospects of citizens.