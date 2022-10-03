Stealing the famous – El Heraldo de León

Not even the biggest celebrities are exempt from having their homes robbed. That includes the likes of Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton, who in 2009 were victims of a wave of home invasions that targeted the rich and famous of Hollywood.

This is the true story of the ‘Bling Ring’, a group of teenagers who, at the end of the first decade of the 21st century, stole more than 3,000,000 dollars in different goods from various stars and celebrities. What made the case so popular was that none of them did it out of necessity or because they belonged to a gang. His only motivation was the taste for show business and fun.

The gang of the ‘Bling Ring’ was made up of five members and others who acted occasionally, but those who attracted the most attention were Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo and Alexis Neiers, (all no older than 19 years) who lived in the San Fernando Valley, were from upper-middle class and attended prestigious private high schools.

The case begins on July 13, 2009, when Nick and Alexis were at a bar in Hollywood. Rachel called them to go to a house to break into and rob; but not any, but the one of the socialite Paris Hilton.

The young people did it successfully and without any effort, and repeated the action 4 more times, until it was very evident and Paris made a formal complaint. Then, confident that they could level up, they entered the home of actress Lindsay Lohan and actor Orlando Bloom, who had left his home to shoot a movie in New York. Among those stolen were Rachel Blison and Audrina Patridge. Throughout 2009 they took millions of dollars worth of clothing and watches from brands like Chanel, Prada, Tiffany, Cartier, Marc Jacobs and Yves Saint Laurent.

But how could they commit their misdeeds so easily? The fact that they robbed celebrities made things a lot easier for them: they checked all the entertainment news, and they detected who was out of town or out of the country. Then, they would look up their mansions on Goggle maps, based on the tours. They looked for adjacent roads where they could leave the car, they cut the wires of the fences and thus, they entered the houses. In addition, they looked for young celebrities, as they were more likely to talk about their private lives online.

ARREST AND TRIAL

Everything seemed perfect for the ‘Bling Ring’ and their glamor robberies and chic ankle boots, until they robbed the house of Lindsay Lohan, who at that time was already very famous. Nick, who had anxiety attacks, got too nervous and was found out. After a negotiated agreement with his lawyer, which was never fully fulfilled, he betrayed all of his companions, who were arrested in their homes, before his parents.

By involving personalities, the trial became highly mediatic, inspiring a film with Emma Watson, a book by journalist Nancy Jo Sales, a documentary series on Netflix and thousands of articles. Everyone involved was either famous or yearned to be.

Finally, the jury found him guilty and the penalties were varied, but not severe. The strongest went to Rachel Lee, who was sentenced to 4 years. The others obtained between 3 years, probation and payment with community service. Today these young people have served their sentence and the name of the ‘Bling Ring’ is forgotten, becoming an unusual mixture of police journalism and shows.

There is an aspect that stands out in the case of the ‘Bling Ring’: all the victims felt mocked, outraged, humiliated and furious. Paris Hilton herself declared that it is an experience that she does not want to relive and “it was horrible and disgusting.”

There is no doubt that being a victim of crime is frightening, no matter if you are famous or not.