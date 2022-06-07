“Steals husbands”: Laura Bozzo launches against Natalia Alcocer for an affair with Verónica Peña Nieto’s husband

The controversy continues to grow within the house of celebrities 2now with a new dispute between Natalia Alcocer and the Peruvian presenter, Laura Bozzo, who is undoubtedly the contestant who is bringing salt and pepper to this second season.

Bozzo lashed out at Alcocer during the nomination dinner last weekend, the well-known lawyer who currently has Mexican nationality, blamed Natalia for her false feminism by allowing her to be beaten and cheated on by her ex-partner, from whom she separated in 2020 and also accused her of being a “husband stealer”.

“A person who is a feminist steals a married woman’s husband. And I am referring to the man that you say that he has mistreated you and that he should be imprisoned and because definitely a man who forced an abortion and hit ”.

the screams of Laura Bozzo They took Natalia out of her zone of tranquility and she couldn’t take it anymore, so she decided to go into the confessional to talk to “La Jefa” and present her comments, since it was immediately noticed that she didn’t like Bozzo’s shouts and signs at all.

Upon entering, “La Jefa” listened to her, however, she did not give the answer that cook He asked if he would let that type of rudeness be repeated inside the house, on the contrary, “La Jefa” washed her hands and said that she was not inside the dinner, but that she had a surprise for her.

At that moment, Natalia just wanted to go out and did not accept what “La Jefa” offered her from the outset, considering that Laura had already gone too far. However, she received a big surprise since opening the envelope had a benefit that at least guarantees you two more weeks in House of Celebrities 2.

The also contestant of Sourvivor Mexicowas awarded immunity and during the next elimination she will be able to get rid of the votes that go against her, so this week she will get stronger without her teammates knowing, especially Laura.

fear of what might happen

The dispute between his ex-partner Juan José Chimal and Natalia It comes from a long time ago, when the actress’s eldest daughter discovered that her partner was unfaithful to Natalia with another woman.

Natalia’s fear is that her ex-partner will turn to her contacts because of her close relationship with Mrs. Veronica Pena Nietosister of former president of Mexico and who was his sentimental partner and who, according to the information revealed, would have been the reason why they separated Chimal and Pena Nietohence the nickname of “stole husbands”.

In addition to apparently Juan Jose Chimal would not be providing the necessary money for the child support and also denounced that his other two children have different treatment from him.

