Steals parking spot, karma punishes him – Auto World

You can believe it or not but sometimes karma seems to manifest itself in the most disparate ways. Perhaps it will be what a Singaporean motorist thought when he saw the fate that happened to the driver of the car who had tried to steal his parking space. The scene took place in an underground parking lot, where a Toyota Prius was maneuvering to position itself in an empty stall when a Nissan Kicks appeared out of nowhere and at high speed took the place where the Japanese sedan was about to slip. .

The Nissan driver, however, exaggerated with his foot on the accelerator, ending up in a ruinous way to the parking lot against the wall. It is not clear whether the latter had noticed the Toyota maneuvering or not, coming from another area of ​​the rest area, or simply incorrectly calculated the speed to be kept to take that still empty stall.

The whole scene was taken from the dashcam of another car, with the clip being uploaded to Reddit, much to the hilarity of the users. For Kicks, on the other hand, it will now be necessary to do the damage count: judging by the speed and impact, there will certainly be several damaged elements in the bodywork and it is possible that the airbag has also exploded. Not quite the quiet stop that might have been expected.