‘Stealth’ Omicron: What do we know about the new COVID sub-variant?

Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher talks to 9NEWS about the highly transmissible subvariant and Vanessa Bernal with CDPHE gives an update on COVID cases.

DENVER — BA.2, or “stealth”, is the name of the new omicron sub-variant that has made headlines in China and has made its way to the United States. It is also the same variant that has now been detected in Colorado sewage.

It is called the stealth variant because, according to Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher of Breed Serviceshas undergone a change in the genetic structure of the virus that makes it more difficult to detect with rapid COVID-19 tests.

“He has a genetic mutation in which he is losing his ability to produce one of the proteins or spikes of the virus that are used to detect it in rapid PCR tests,” González-Fisher said. “So even if it’s positive, sometimes the tests will come back negative, so you need a different kind of test.”

Gonzalez-Fisher said the BA.2 variant is growing faster and has a higher rate of spread than the original omicron variant.

“It’s 50% more contagious,” he said.

Although it is not yet clear how aggressive this subvariant is, González-Fisher emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated since, according to him, people who are not vaccinated are at risk of getting seriously ill.

“There are Japanese studies that say that [BA.2] can be as aggressive as delta,” he added.

According to González-Fisher, thanks to the efforts of the community, with the population vaccinated, Colorado is not seeing as many cases as before.

Vanessa Bernal with CDPHE also joined González-Fisher and 9NEWS host Chris Bianchi at the this week’s segment to discuss the current COVID numbers in Colorado and what they mean.

The current numbers for the state as of Tuesday are:

110 new cases reported

46 deaths

151 people hospitalized with COVID-19

22 new hospitalizations

The seven-day positivity average is 2.5%. The state’s goal is to keep this number below 5%.

Bernal also mentioned the current position of the state with the omicron subvariant. CDPHE identified the first case of BA.2 in the state in late December.

“What has been found so far here in the state about the ‘stealth’ variant is that it has been found in 7.01% of the samples so far,” Bernal said.

Bernal added that those numbers take two weeks to process and are updated every Wednesday, so those figures are current as of February 27 of this year.

The low vaccination rate of the Hispanic population in Colorado has continually been a talking point in these segments because, despite the state’s efforts to get vaccines to underrepresented communities, only minimal increases seem to be occurring within that demographic. .

As of January 25, the state immunization dashboard showed that 38% of all Hispanics/Latinos in Colorado had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number is currently at 39.52% as of Tuesday.

However, according to Bernal, the state is taking into account a new percentage of a model that has not been used before, which could raise that number by almost 10%.

“It’s a model percentage based on the ZIP code where people were vaccinated, because ethnicity is often left blank,” he said.

The new study, which was developed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado School of Public Health, uses a model based on the Improved Bayesian Surname Coding (BISG) methodology. BISG predicts race and ethnicity using a Bayesian algorithm that uses surnames and location to determine the probability that an individual belongs to a certain race or ethnicity.

In this case, the model used the algorithm to better estimate the race or ethnicity of vaccinated patients who have not identified it.

“So, based on this projection, it is estimated that in reality 47.70% of the Hispanic community is vaccinated,” said Bernal.

Servicios De La Raza, the state’s largest nonprofit serving Latinos, continues to work to bring more resources and information about COVID-19 to Coloradans who are the hardest to reach.

They offer an extended hours clinic every Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm at their location at 3131 W. 14th Ave.

As the state of Colorado ends its free home COVID-19 testing program, it will also transition from offering vaccines through state-run community vaccination sites to traditional health care settings beginning March 31.

CDPHE said the transition of community vaccination sites will be phased in and equity with mobile vaccination buses will continue to be prioritized.

Colorado’s mobile vaccine clinics will continue to operate through at least June 30.

CDPHE said this step is part of the state roadmap to advance. Final operations for community vaccination sites will be listed on the state website.