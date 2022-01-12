Steam accepts refund requests, servers increasingly empty

After learning about the difficult situation of the official Battlefield 2042 subreddit, which risks closure due to the toxicity of the posts, we return to talk about the shooter due to the recent actions of Steam.

In fact, it would seem that the digital distribution platform Valve has decided to make an exception and to accept refund requests from buyers of Battlefield 2042. The reason why the company is accepting these requests after more than fourteen days and without taking into account the amount of hours spent in the game is very simple: the number of players on the servers is getting lower and lower and this is considered a valid justification for accepting the refund request. The news is spreading among the owners of the game and more and more players are deciding to get their money back, further emptying the servers of the first person shooter. It is no coincidence that the EA DICE title is no longer even among the top 100 most popular Steam games and, according to the statistics reported by the database, in the last few hours a ‘peak’ of only 8,948 users connected to the servers.

It is unclear what Electronic Arts’ next move will be, which will likely kick off some initiative to try to get players back to the title servers. In the meantime, we remind you that the first photo of the Battlefield 2042 Exposure map was spotted online.