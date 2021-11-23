Steam accused of monopoly, the historic ruling arrives

Historic ruling likely to resolve all possible future issues regarding Steam and its monopoly for PC products.

The sentence specifically concerns the case opened by those of Wolfire Games. The development team of Receiver And Overgrowth she had in fact revolted to the Antitrust in the United States to ask that the percentages that Steam asks the developers to be lowered. The request of the developers tied the percentages to an elusive position of monopoly.

And the ruling just arrived could also silence any other possible future requests from other developers. But apart from the ruling itself, it is interesting to understand how the Antitrust has perceived Steam as a platform and Steam as a reseller.

Steam, there is no monopoly and 30% is fair

The sentence, which if you want we leave you linked here in its entirety, in practice declares that the Court does not perceive the Steam Store and the Steam platform as separate products. This is because, summing up the relevant paragraph, once you have made the purchase you need a key that works only on Steam in order to play and therefore the two entities are actually one.

Going then to talk about the percentage, other thing that those at Wolfire Games complained about, the court ruled that a percentage of 30% on sales it is not unfair simply, so to speak, because other platforms asking for less than 30% have gone bankrupt. The paragraph by the way recognizes the value the Steam platform has for publishers of video games and therefore considers it correct to ask for 30%.

The idea that this percentage reduces the number of the games published. In the specific question the Court also finds that Wolfire Games failed to to clarify actually how Valve practices on Steam have negatively affected the performance of its stocks nor how the review bombing had the same results.

The only opening still open for Wolfire Games and anyone who wants to turn against Steam at this point is the fact that the sentence has no preliminary ruling. This means, in case Wolfire Games manages to have sufficient evidence and clear enough to prove what he wanted in the beginning, the matter could be reconsidered. For now, however, the principle has been established according to which Steam is not an unfair platform towards developers.