Steam and SEGA are giving you two new free games: here’s how to redeem them

Users Steam from today they will be able to take advantage of two new free games to be redeemed, thanks to a new offer that can be accessed without having to spend a penny.

For a limited time, PC gamers will be able to download and add to their accounts Company of Heroes 2 And Endless Space Collection, thanks to a promotion inaugurated by SAW.

In order to redeem them it will therefore not be necessary to go to Steam, since they are not part of the weekly offers inaugurated by the Valve store, but it will be necessary register on a special site and link your Steam account to it.

In fact, you will need to have an account on Games2Gether.com, a platform designed by Amplitude Studios with the intent of help creators keep in touch with their fans, allowing them to closely follow the development of a video game to provide feedback.

To encourage players to use the platform, SEGA has therefore decided to offer as a gift Company of Heroes 2 And Endless Space Collection to all users who want to sign up and sync their Steam account.

These are therefore unmissable gifts for fans of strategic games: the promotion will allow access to these highly appreciated titles without having to spend a penny or carry out particularly complicated operations.

Simply go to Games2Gether by clicking here and create a new account: at that point, just access the section linked to the rewards and redeem the two games for free, after having properly linked your Steam profile as well.

The titles will be automatically added to your account and you can download them for free right away on your PC: we therefore advise you not to miss this opportunity as long as it remains valid.

Redeeming these new games for free will allow you to expand your catalog pending the launch of Steam Deck, the hybrid platform that should no longer be postponed.

For this reason, Valve has started testing a lot of games, even starting to unveil the list with the first titles “verified»And, in other words, fully compatible with Steam Deck.