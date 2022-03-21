Steam and Valve games embraced macOS a few years ago. That ended

I remember it like it was yesterday. Suddenly, Steam launched an announcement in style announcing that its catalog of games came to macOS. And not only that, but its legendary Portal and Half-Life sagas were made compatible with Macs. For the world gaming It was something that went unnoticed, but for the world of Apple it was quite an event.

Within a few weeks, Macs were moving up a notch when it came to gaming computers. And if Valve was betting on them, it meant that maybe other developers were going to do the same. In other words: there was hope. A hope that years later has completely disappeared.

“Sorry, better use Windows or Boot Camp”





The current panorama for Steam on Mac does not look good at all: is on its way to being a vestige in which if new compatible games for Mac ever arrive, it will be worth celebrating. There are several reasons why this has happened, but the biggest ones are two.

The first blow came with the arrival of macOS Catalina in the fall of 2019. It was the first macOS to run only 64-bit applications, leaving the 32-bit ones obsolete. A good portion of the games on Steam are 32-bit, and all of a sudden they stopped being able to run. That includes many of Valve’s own games, and the company has made no effort to port them to 64-bit environments. In fact, the following message is displayed, with a link to the support website that makes it very sad to read:



Three years with this message. Valve basically tells us to use old Macs.

The second was the transition to Apple Silicon, which has catapulted the performance and efficiency of Macs but has isolated the ecosystem for the future. It’s been almost two years since the transition was announced, and the number of developers who have come forward to release their games optimized for the M1 chips can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The most notable is Blizzard and well… between what has transpired between their senior positions and their subsequent acquisition by Microsoft I can’t be optimistic.

What’s more, more than one developer indie has preferred to stop releasing macOS versions of its games for effort reasons. This is the case of Binding of Isaac, in which the small quota of Mac users was responsible for the majority of tickets of technical support. At the workload level, the decision is logical.

The final blow comes with the Steam Deck. An official Valve console means that the company is going to focus on developing its games for that console and its Linux-based SteamOS, encouraging the community indie to do the same. In a way, they even compete against PCs and Windows, which for the Mac is nothing short of a disaster.

There are little green shoots: some developers are still taking care of the macOS compatibility of their games and there are new things like Tunic that are fully compatible with the M1 chips. But for now, beyond Arcade, the Macs are running out of the few arguments they had in the market of the gaming.