Steam Deck: How to complete your pre-order purchase

Steam Deck has officially arrived on the market. Valve’s laptop begins sending emails to complete the reservation from this February 25. Have you insured with a model? We tell you how you can complete the purchase and what you must take into account to acquire it.

How do I complete the purchase of my Steam Deck order?

Valve enables two options to complete your purchase. The first, and most obvious, is via email. In the address associated with your Steam profile you will receive a message with the subject “Please confirm the purchase information for the Steam Deck 512 GB”. The final number depends on the model you have reserved. In our case it corresponds to the most expensive.

The second option requires logging into the Steam homepage yourself. Put in the search engine “Steam Deck” and select the first entry. This will take you to the laptop profile with all three models. If you have already reached your position in the queue, you will see two buttons under the specifications of the one you reserved: complete purchase and cancel reservation.

In either case, if you decide to buy it, you will be taken directly to the payment gateway. You must first confirm the shipping address. Once the data has been entered, you will only have to specify the payment method. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete it. Remember that shipping costs are included in the final price.

Left: email sent by Valve | Right: Steam Deck main page on Steam

How do I track my Steam Deck order?