Steam Deck is already compatible with 80 of the top 100 Steam games – Nerd4.life

Steam Deck is already compatible with 80 of the top 100 Steam games

Steam Deck, the hybrid between a portable console and a PC manufactured by Valve, currently is already compatible with 80 of the top 100 games of Steam, that is the most popular ones, as revealed by a new analysis of the ProtonDB site, whose users are specialized in testing the compatibility of Linux games.

How did they figure it out? Steam Deck is not yet available, but it uses Proton, a compatibility layer that allows you to launch native Windows video games on Linux-based operating systems, used by SteamOS. So it’s not hard to figure out which games will run on new hardware and which won’t. For example Proton is not compatible with many anti-cheat systems and makes it impossible to launch very famous titles such as PUBG, Destiny 2, Apex Legends and Halo Infinite multiplayer.

To find out if the launch of Steam Deck will go smoothly and users will be satisfied, we just have to wait until next year, when it will be available. Valve had to postpone the launch due to the difficulty of finding some electronic components, due to the microconductor crisis, but it now seems to have solved, or at least buffered the problem. So we expect to see the first Steam Decks shipped in February 2022.

