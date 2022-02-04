Steam Deck is huge! Here are the first comparisons

Steam Deck marvel at its size, judging by the reactions of those who started using it. As in the case of the youtuber Cary Golombwho published a series of comparisons with other technological devices and objects of common use on his Twitter profile.





Steam Deck: “generous” dimensions





Here it is compared with one bananawith the original PSP and to the well bulky Wii U controllercompared to which the Steam Deck is significantly larger.

















Valve announced that the Steam Deck will be on sale from February 25 and that the first deliveries to those who had pre-ordered the new portable console will start on February 28th. Those who buy the console now, will receive its sample no earlier than April, obviously due to the well-known crisis in raw materials.





We remind you that Steam Deck comes in three versions that differ, in addition to the bundle, especially for the quantity and type of storage on board: The $ 419 base version has 64GB of eMMC storage, then there’s a $ 549 version with a 256GB NVMe SSD and finally a third $ 649 model with a 512GB NVMe SSD. It is also possible to expand the storage space in all three cases via a high-speed microSD. Further technical details can be read here.

Finally, “Dynamic Cloud Sync” is interesting, a new cloud save management feature that allows you to play without interruptions, from where you stopped, from your PC and console.







