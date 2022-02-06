Steam Deck is really (REALLY) huge – here are the pictures

The release date of Steam Deck is getting closer and finally players will be able to get their hands on Valve’s new project, halfway between a PC and a portable console.

As we already know in recent months the company had exposed itself by giving confirmations regarding the distribution date of the console to the general public, which however now has a very specific launch date and is just around the corner.

However, someone has already had the opportunity to have the console in advance, to be able to analyze it and form a first impression on it.

One of these lucky content creators has decided to share on Twitter a series of photos in which he compares the dimensions of Steam Deck with those of other famous consoles.

It’s about the user Cary Golombwho has decided to create a sort of photographic set for the new Valve machine, comparing it with objects that have made the history of the videogame market.

From the images you can see the combination between Steam Deck and PlayStation Vita, Atari Lynx, Game Gear, PSP and also Nintendo Switch OLED.

Here’s the #SteamDeck next to my Favorite! GBA SP pic.twitter.com/Gdu31R81Pr – Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

Here is the SteamDeck compared to the Steam Controller and Xbox Series Controller. pic.twitter.com/SzOHvF3aRv – Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

What stands out from the numerous shots published are certainly the dimensions of the Steam Deck.

The new portable console from Valve, in fact, boasts dimensions to say the least generousespecially when compared to other hardware.

It is certainly particularly surprising to see how Valve’s new machine is significantly larger also of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is certainly not that small.

In the posts, other details about the new console are not visible, so all that remains is to wait a few more weeks, in order to carefully analyze all its peculiarities.

If you are no longer in the skin, you can view a list of games verified with Steam Deck, which therefore we are sure will run on the new hardware.

Finally, having access to the entire Steam catalog, with the Valve console you can also play the exclusive PlayStation landed on PC.