Steam Deck: new hardware information and advice from Valve

The postponement of Steam Deck took everyone by surprise. Despite the delay in the release date, Valve continues to talk about its new hardware, which is preparing to be perhaps one of the best handled PCs available on the market. In detail, this time the company went into the details of the SoC, or the system-on-chip and wanted to dispense some useful advice to players interested in buying it, especially as regards the frame rate.

As reported by Valve during the Steamworks Virtual Conference dedicated to Steam Deck, the console mounts a SoC called Aerith and was obviously built from scratch. We already know that everything will run on an APU, which is an AMD solution that combines the processor and the graphics unit, but Valve engineer Yazan Aldehayyat stated that the construction of the SoC was designed for a low power requirement at watt level. Despite this peculiarity, there is no limit to how much power the console can consume, so Valve keeps repeating to developers to add a frame rate limit to their games but also users can obviously decide to block a determined title thanks to the global frame rate limiter currently in progress.

Another very important addition at the operating system level will certainly be the FidelityFX Super Resolution. As stated by Aldehayyat, in fact, the feature will be added to Steam Deck directly inside the OS in one of the future updates for the handled PC. In this way, any game will be able to support it, even if obviously it doesn’t have native support in it.

Steam Deck was originally scheduled for December 2021, but the first wave was postponed to 2022 due to component shortages. However, this is a launch window yet to be defined: those of Valve, although they may be quite precise, in fact, these are hypotheses that could be subject to further postponements.