Steam Deck with Windows 10 Drastically Worsens Gaming Performance

after launch Steam Deck drivers for Windows 10Linus Tech Tips did a few performance tests comparing the console to the stock operating system, Steam OSbased on Linux, and modified to run Windows 10and the bottom line is pretty simple: if you want to play PC titles, better not touch anything.

As an example they give us the Hitman 3where the stock Steam Deck offers an average performance of 34fps running the game at a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels with Medium graphics, which looks pretty good all things being equal the Windows 10 version ran the game at 19fps.

A more demanding game, like Elden Ringin High graphic quality, and maintaining the resolution, moves to 37 FPS on average on SteamOS vs. 30fps on Windows 10, while a very well optimized game like DOOM Eternalwe went from the rigorous 60 FPS in Ultra Quality at 47 FPS. Basically, it shows here how not everything is optimized with this custom console hardware in mind.

Windows 10 also has some other problems, such as not displaying the battery capacity reading correctly, the screen or joystick not interacting well with some non-Steam games, not to mention how frustrating it is move around the OS interface. With Steam open in the background, Windows recognizes the trackpads as those on the Steam Controller and slightly aids mouse cursor movement.

Of course, as positive points, the possibility of accessing many different stores, Xbox Game Pass, software, or of course, emulators. That is why Valve is working on offering a Dual Boot system so that the user can choose between starting the console with SteamOS or Windows 10 according to their needs at the moment and not just being limited to one OS.