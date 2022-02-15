Steam gives you a new game for free, but only for a short time

All users with an account Steam from this moment they will be able to redeem a surprise new surprise free gamethanks to a promotion available on the Valve store.

It is about Dear Esther Landmark Editiona remake made with the popular Unity engine first person graphic adventure developed by The Chinese Room, one of the most popular among mouse gaming lovers.

Users will therefore be happy to be able to take advantage of a new tributeafter the surprise launch of another small free pearl to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

For those unfamiliar with it, remember that Dear Esther is an experience completely focused on storytelling: you will not find any kind of traditional gameplay element, but you will immerse yourself solely in its history with a wonderful soundtrack.

The player’s only goal is in fact to explore an island and listen to the narrator reading a series of letters from his deceased wife: based on your exploration, you will unlock more details regarding her death.

This unique experience is normally available for purchase on Steam for the recommended price of € 9.99however for a limited time it can be yours at no extra cost forever.

To take advantage of this promotion and start free download Dear Esther Landmark Editionall you have to do is go to the official page at the following address and click on the «Add to account», After having naturally logged into the store.

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition is free to own on Steam https://t.co/TdxL8t9qQU pic.twitter.com/liHi5hFyrE – Wario64 (@ Wario64) February 14, 2022

If the operation is successful, you will immediately find the title in your catalog and you can install it as many times as you want.

This amazing promotion will remain valid only until Wednesday 16 February at 7.00: you therefore have very little time available to try out for yourself a game that is truly unique of its kind.

We remind you that redeeming this title will also guarantee you the possibility to play it also on Steam Deck, Valve’s hybrid console that seems to be really impressive.

In the meantime, we point out that the latest free-to-play published by Amazon has also arrived to conquer the store: Lost Ark has already become one of the most played ever on Steam.