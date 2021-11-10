Tech

Steam gives you a new game for free, but you only have a few hours

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
2 minutes read

Steam has just decided to give a new welcome surprise to all its users by offering the possibility to download a new free game, which can be yours forever.

The promotion will remain valid only for a few hours and will allow you to get at no additional cost a multiplayer combat title on four-wheeled vehicles, ideal for those who love to use on PC with a good gaming controller.

In the past few hours, PC users have been surprised by great new free games: among them there is also a trilogy of Assassin’s Creed offered by Ubisoft.

In addition, Epic Games Store has made available in advance a new surprise gift, which fans of Borderlands they shouldn’t let them slip away.

Thanks to Steam, users will be able to download for free KEO, a new title set in a post-apocalyptic world in which you will fight checking specials radio controlled vehicles, equipped with the best weapons available.

Players will be able to choose between 6 different classes of vehicles, customizable with a selection of 24 weapons according to your style of play: you can also equip gadgets such as EMP grenades, rocket launchers, mines and much more.

Normally it would be necessary to request access to the Playtest to be able to try it in preview, but for a limited period you can immediately add the title to your catalog and play with it. forever.

To be able to take advantage of this promotion and download for free KEO, you simply have to go to the official page and click on the «Add to account», Naturally after logging in.

If you have done this correctly, you will not need to take any other action: KEO will be immediately available in your games catalog and you can start download it.

Our advice, however, is to hurry: the game will remain available for free until 19.00 today 10 November.

Speaking of free games, we point out that the GOG store has also decided to make a nice surprise: for a limited period you can redeem a great classic action-adventure.

If you are looking for a great gaming PC at a good price, you can check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 3080 on Amazon.

Source link

