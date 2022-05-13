Steam invites you to download this game for a limited time

A weekend is approaching on the horizon and Steam wants you to join a group of corsairs this time to sail the virtual seas of a title that, let’s agree, is not very well known but that does not stop being good for that. If you are a Sea of ​​Thieves regular and want to explore the virtual lands to plunder, you can try this free option for a limited time.

Just like the Rare game, Out of Reach: Treasure Royale is a multiplayer with gameplay features. battle royale but located in the water, so we will need a faithful crew and some items to jump into the combat of swords and cannons and thus manage to get hold of the best treasures in the archipelago.

Steam takes you to the rough seas with a very good promo

To get the title it will not be necessary to face any realistic army, simply by visiting the Steam page of the game and clicking on the green button we will have added the title to our library, although it is always good to point out that it will only be there until the 16th of May and then it will be necessary to buy it.

Until May 16, inclusive, you can enjoy a 90% discount on the game, so take advantage now to try it and get the game at a knockdown price if you like it.