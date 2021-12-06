Steam is giving you a new game for free, but only for today

Just for today, users Steam will be able to take advantage of a new free game available as a gift on the store: by taking advantage of this promotion, it will be possible to redeem it and make it yours forever.

PC gamers, whether they prefer to play with a gaming mouse and keyboard or with a more comfortable controller, will therefore be able to take advantage of the new Steam giveaway to their liking to have fun with a puzzle game totally free, but only for a short period of time.

It is therefore an opportunity not to be missed, remembering that weekend deals are still available for a few more hours.

If you are quick enough, you can then redeem at no additional cost Box: The Game, an agreeable brain teaser that will test your wits.

In this pleasant pastime you will take control of a cube, able to automatically hook itself to other similar ones after simply touching them: the goal will be to be able to compose the required forms from the level.

The players will have to face 50 challenging puzzle levels and equally colorful: there will also be a leaderboard to encourage users to complete the puzzles with the fewest possible moves.

Box: The Game would normally be available at the recommended price of € 3.99, but only for a few hours you can add it to your account without having to spend a penny.

To redeem this new free game, all you have to do is go to the official page and click on the «Add to account“.

If you have performed this procedure correctly, you can download immediately Box: The Game on your PC and play it as many times as you want.

The promotion will remain valid only until 22:59 today 6 December: our advice is therefore to take advantage of the offer as soon as possible.

