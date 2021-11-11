Steam is giving you two new free games, but just for today

Steam continues to surprise its users by deciding to make other PC players available to all two free games, redeemable at no additional cost.

Just for today you can get it for free on the Valve store SteamWorld Dig 2 And Beholder, two titles highly appreciated by the community and able to satisfy the different tastes of the players.

Indeed, just yesterday we reported the availability of a new title free, but unfortunately the promotion has already ended.

However, Valve also had to make one official bad news: the Steam Deck handheld console has been officially postponed to 2022.

SteamWorld Dig 2 is a platform-style adventure metroidvania, created by Image & Form Games: players will have to explore the beautiful caves in search of treasures, secrets and traps.

Beholder instead it is a very special one strategic set in a dystopian world, where we will be able to choose whether to denounce all those who threaten the authority of the totalitarian state or whether to prove ourselves human capable of understanding.

These two beautiful games respectively have overall ratings “Extremely positive” And “Very positive», Thus representing some of the most popular titles for PC users.

Usually they would be available for € 19.99 and € 9.99 respectively, but only for today they can be yours without spending a cent.

To be able to take advantage of these promotions and download these games for free, all you have to do is go to the following links and click on the «Add to account», Of course after making sure you are logged in:

If you have done this correctly, you can already start downloading free games on your device and they will be yours forever.

However, we recommend that you hurry, since this promotion will end today 11 November at 20.00 for SteamWorld Dig 2 and at 19.00 for Beholder.

We also remind you that between today and tomorrow the mid-week follies available on the store will also end: among the many offers we point out that relating to a JRPG appreciated by users.