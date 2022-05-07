Steam lets you play two games for free this weekend

Share

Two great free games for a limited time.

Just like Naraka: Blade Point just a few days ago, this weekend Steam allows you to play two other games for free which are usually paid. Two games that are very different from each other, but that arouse passions among lovers of each genre.

Is about Assetto Corsa Competizione and Sid Meyer’s Civilization VI, two heavyweights of driving simulators and strategy games, respectively. As we can see through the Steam DB, these are two weekend tests that are already available to download at no additional cost. This promotion will be active for the next three days, don’t hesitate to try these games.

Asseto Corsa Competition

“Assetto Corsa Competizione is the new official game of the Blancpain GT Series. The excellent simulation of the game will allow you to experience the authentic atmosphere of an FIA GT3 homologated championship, in which you will face official circuits, vehicles, teams and drivers” . Access your Steam listing.

Civilization VI

Originally created by Sid Meier, the legendary video game designer, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game where your goal is to build an empire that will stand the test of time. Conquer the entire world by establishing and leading your own civilization from the ground up. From the Stone Age to the Information Age. Wage war, use diplomacy, advance your culture, and go head-to-head with history’s greatest leaders to create the greatest civilization ever known.” Access your Steam tab.

Of course, those who have a Steam Deck can also enjoy these games free games on Steam, as long as the game works well on this kind of PC in the form of a portable console from Valve. Although recently it has added more optimized games, new features and improvements to its system.

