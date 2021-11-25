Steam, new free game of a beloved fantasy saga: here’s how to get it

Fanatical has just launched a new unmissable promotion for all PC players, which will allow you to be able to redeem a free game on Steam at no additional cost, belonging to one of the most loved fantasy sagas.

It is about Warhammer End Times Vermintide, a cooperative first-person survival game, which you can then play together with your friends by taking advantage of this great opportunity.

The promotion is therefore unrelated to Steam offers, which has just inaugurated the new autumn promotions with an avalanche of big discounts.

And speaking of free games, we remind you that like every Thursday Epic Games Store in a few hours he will reveal his next gifts: consequently they are the last moments at your disposal to redeem the last gifts.

In this game, users will take control of one of the five heroes, each of which will have unique characteristics and abilities: the goal will be to collaborate with other players to survive an apocalyptic invasion of a horde known as Skaven.

Warhammer End Times Vermintide has a rating of “Very positive»On Steam and is currently available on offer for only € 2.99, but for a limited period thanks to Fanatical it can be yours forever without spending a cent.

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, you will need to go to the following page and make sure you already have a Fanatical account: otherwise, just create one easily, even via Facebook or Google.

Once this is done, you will need to make sure you own a Steam Unlimited account: in other words, you must have spent at least 5 euros in the Valve store.

If you meet all the conditions, all you have to do is add the product to your cart and link your Steam account to your Fanatical profile: you will automatically receive a Steam code to be redeemed on your account.

If you have followed our instructions correctly, you will be able to play Warhammer End Times Vermintide forever totally free, but we suggest you hurry: the promotion will remain valid only for just over 5 days.

