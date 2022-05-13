Steam offers you one of its most atypical RPGs for free for a limited time

Share

A most curious proposal inspired by graphic novels and classic JRPGs.

It’s common for Steam to have dozens of daily deals from time to time, aside from the big seasonal discounts, but you don’t always see games completely free that you can claim forever without any cost. This time it’s about youn RPG, but a bit specialdescribed by its creators as a “lesbian road trip rpg”.

Is about Get in the car, lose, developed and published in 2021 by Love Conquers All Games. It has a total of 247 user reviews, of which 84% are “Very Positive”, and will be available for free until May 24. Take a look at its Steam file and take advantage of this limited-time promotion to get hold of this curious pixel art style rpg inspired by graphic novels and the most classic JRPGs of the genre.

“A lesbian RPG road trip from the co-creator of Ladykiller in a Bind about the fight for love and justice in the face of indifference, inspired by choice-based visual novels and a battle system influenced by classic and modern JRPGs. Will you stand up and fight evil?”

More free games on Steam

Speaking of RPGs, one of the quintessential games associated with the PC, Steam also gives away these days two RPGs as classic as The Elder Scrolls series. Specifically, Bethesda offers the first two installments of the series for free on Steam: The Elder Scrolls Arena Y The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. The start of Bethesda’s most famous franchise to date.

Bethesda offers new details of Starfield and aims to be epic

Bethesda is currently working on The Elder Scrolls VI, we’ll see what Todd Howard’s team has in mind for this sixth installment in the series. The latest rumors suggest that it will take place in Hammerfell, among other things. We will have to wait to verify it, before the arrival of Starfieldnow dated to the first half of 2023.

Related topics: pc

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!